CHEERS to people wearing masks.
The longer the coronavirus limitations on our movements persist, the more annoying and even offensive it is to see people out and about without masks and gloves.
Are these people utterly ignorant of their responsibilities in this crisis?
The North Country is not in the center of this problem. This is not unusual. What national or international problem ever focuses light on this tame and somewhat remote region?
For this, we should be extremely grateful, and most of us are.
Not that we have escaped COVID-19's threat. We have confronted sicknesses, hospitalizations, health-care-facility restrictions and even deaths – but all on a far lower scale than bigger, more publicized areas.
We again taste the sweetness of being apart from a metropolis.
Still, this geographic and social benefit doesn't spare us the necessity of adorning ourselves for battle. And when any of us refuses to do so, it is noticeable. Maybe even more noticeable than in the bigger, more crowded environments.
When we go to a store, for example, we expect everyone to be "armed" for contact, even though the store is prepared to spare us closeness. The lines are laid out to keep us apart. All available precautions have been imposed.
But they don't always enable us to avoid some level of danger. Obviously, we do not know whether people we are encountering have a history of contact with the disease.
All we can do is trust one another's preparation for the trip to the store. And that preparation must include putting on a protective mask and even gloves.
Gloves may not be as necessary if people take precautions by washing hands and wiping everything down with disinfectant, but they can't hurt.
If you do wear gloves, please, please dispose of them properly.
As for masks, it's crucial to remember that they are for the protection of others – not yourself. All our health experts have made clear that the mask keeps you from dispensing germs to others; it does not protect you.
So the presence of a mask is not a selfish gesture. Just the opposite – it is a gesture announcing that the wearer is looking out for the welfare of others.
When the mask is absent, it is a sign that the non-wearer either doesn't know or doesn't care about the healthful security of anybody else. It is ignorance or self-absorption at its worst, unless, of course, the person is prohibited from wearing it by breathing concerns, for instance. Then, though, it would be better to remain home if at all possible.
In this time of required compassion and empathy, let us all be attentive to the requirements of civilized society. Don't leave home without your mask and gloves.
