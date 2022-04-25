CHEERS to Guy Lafleur and Mike Bossy and may they both rest in peace.
The hockey world lost both superstars this past week and those who love the game are in deep mourning.
Lafleur was the iconic star of the Montreal Canadiens in the 1970s and '80s, leading the Habs to five Stanley Cup championships.
His name translated from French means The Flower, and he blossomed like no other Canadien player in his era. With his blond hair flowing in the wind, Lafleur was known for his rink-length dashes ending up with a spectacular goal or an incredible assist.
A quiet unassuming player, Lafleur was a favorite of not only Canadien fans, but of all fans of hockey. It was hard to root against such a great player who conducted himself in a most gentlemanly manner.
Even fans of the Canadiens archrival, the Boston Bruins, had to admire Lafleur when he drove a stake through their heart with a killer goal late in the seventh game of the 1979 Stanley Cup semi-finals after the infamous too-many-men-on-the-ice call.
Lafleur actually visited Plattsburgh in January 1997 when he participated in a fundraiser game at the Plattsburgh State Field House.
The game featured the Legends of Hockey, a group of retired stars who formed a team that traveled to small communities to raise funds for area youth hockey and the like.
Lafleur appeared with stars like Gilbert Perreault, Norm Ullman, Pete Mahovlich, Steve Shutt, Henri Richard and Gilles Marotte.
The Legends team played against Giroux's, a local team of high-caliber players that has participated in adult leagues around the region for years.
Lafleur was older and obviously not giving a Stanley Cup-winning effort, but the dynamic skating and puck skills were still evident.
Press-Republican Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio actually played in that game against Lafleur and the Legends in 1997 and recalls watching The Flower.
"He had the puck and I was chasing him, and all I could see was the name on the back of his sweater getting smaller and smaller as he took off away from me," LoTemplio said.
After the game, Lafleur took time to visit with players and fans and sign autographs. He was gracious, kind, funny and surely created so many wonderful memories for local hockey fans.
The Flower will be greatly missed.
So will Bossy, the New York Islander goal-scoring legend.
Bossy scored 50 goals in every season he played until his last one. His scoring prowess led the Islanders to four consecutive Stanley Cup wins from 1980 to 1983.
After his career, he was heard by many locals on sports radio out of Montreal. Like Lafleur, Bossy was a likeable guy who most people rooted for.
The hockey world is a little sadder because of the loss of these two superstars, but we rejoice in having had the chance to watch and enjoy them play such a wonderful game at such a high level for so many years.
Rest in peace, boys.
