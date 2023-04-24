CHEERS to girls flag football, the newest sport for high school girls to play in Section VII.
It won’t have the jarring hits that boys football does, but it doesn’t need to. Flag football will give local girls the chance to show their speed, athleticism, passion and love for a new game.
The idea has been catching on across the nation in recent years and it is now here.
Dozens of schools across the state have formed teams, and interest has been high in the North Country with 11 schools opting to field teams in this inaugural season.
The first few games have attracted many curious fans, which is great to see.
Since the inception of Title IX in 1972, which is designed to give girls and women equal footing when it comes to athletics, we’ve seen how remarkable girls and women’s sport are.
Girls soccer, basketball, softball and hockey are team sports have have flourished in recent decades, and have entertained many of us right here in this region.
Flag football is still football, but it will be different than what we see with the high school boys, college and pros in the fall.
The field the girls will play on is noticeably smaller at 80 yards long and 40 yards wide, not including the 10 yards required for the endzones.
Each field will contain four 20 yard zones, which teams will have four downs to get into the next zone or end zone.
Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects is the pace of the game. There will be two 25-minute halves, and a running clock to speed up the game.
The clock will stop on first downs, incomplete passes or scores.
There’s no field goals, and extra point tries will be different.
Teams will have the options of going for one point from the 3-yard line; two points from the 10-yard line or three points from the 20-yard line.
Instead of 11 vs. 11 in traditional football, girls flag consists of 7 vs. 7, which is great because it will give smaller schools the opportunity to field a team.
While there won’t be much blocking and no tackling, there is sure to be plenty of throwing and catching as well as some long dashes to the end zone.
The games also will be played late in the week and on weekends, which will allows girls to play multiple sports if they wish.
Many of the games will also be in the evening under the lights, giving parents a chance to catch a game after work.
Teams will eventually be able to schedule up to 16 games, but in this first season, Section VII teams are only playing eight.
Section VII officials should be applauded for jumping in and making the sport become a reality this year, and Cheers also should go to the NFL and USA Football.
The NFL’s New York Giants donated $30,000 to the section, to be distributed across the 11 schools participating in the sport.
USA Football donated various equipment from cones to flags and agility ladders.
We suspect the first few games to be kind of a feeling-out process as teams get used to the sport and its rules, but we have no doubt that as the season goes on, the level of play will improve dramatically.
We encourage folks to get out and watch a game and give the girls some support.
No doubt, you will be pleased.
