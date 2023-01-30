CHEERS to the American Red Cross and all they do for disaster victims and more.
Could Clara Barton have truly imagined the extent of what she was doing when, on May 21, 1881, she established the Red Cross? It was, arguably, the most humanitarian of gestures ever undertaken.
The Red Cross accomplishes astonishing acts of aid to people all over the world, under the most dangerous or trying of circumstances and is virtually taken for granted for doing so.
When blood is needed – and that, in fact, is about every two seconds, according to the American Red Cross – this is the agency that supplies it. That, in itself, is astonishing, when you consider that only about 37 percent of people are eligible to donate their blood, for one reason or another. But even more mind-blowing is that, while 37 percent could, only about 3 percent do.
Yet the Red Cross manages to supply life-saving blood when needed.
We always hear about so many of the life-saving or life-giving activities performed by this collection of magnificent volunteers. And we should appreciate them far beyond the passing thoughts we cast their way.
What those volunteers do here in Northern New York should amaze us, The fact is that the organization meets needs for aid all over the world that most of us never even realize.
For example, as war rages in Ukraine, the Red Cross is in countries in that part of the globe helping keep people with life-or-death needs alive and functioning.
In Ukraine, 16 million people have fled the country to escape the horror and the threat of death and misery. Seven million others, who have stayed, have been yanked from their homes by the war.
They are trying to survive unspeakable conditions as Russian soldiers maraud through to try to take over their country by any means at their disposal.
In and around Ukraine, the Red Cross is providing services in an effort to keep these victims alive and as comfortable as possible under extreme circumstances.
The Red Cross is not only providing life-saving medical services, it is providing food, shelter and even cash for those left homeless as they struggle for their lives.
The Red Cross realizes that cash is the best answer for some of these escapees because who knows better than they what they really need to stay alive?
And, meanwhile, the Red Cross is distributing humanitarian aid internationally and continues to support American military members, their families and veterans.
Almost two years ago, the American Red Cross celebrated its 140th anniversary from the day Clara Barton established probably the greatest humanitarian effort ever conceived.
When we are told that the Red Cross desperately needs blood donations or gifts of cash, remember the depth of this great organization’s commitment to what’s good for humanity.
Do what you can for the Red Cross, because, if you ever need it, the Red Cross will certainly repay you many times.
