I was pleased (and a bit jealous) of the great column by Press-Republican reporter Mckenzie Delisle about digital art being sold on the Internet in a recent edition of the PR because I was already into the writing of this column on much the same topic.
So, being lazy, and not wanting to stop research on such an interesting topic I have decided to go ahead anyway — actually I am indebted to McKenzie because she has already explained what NFT stands for and why it’s another example of technology birthing a new product to be consumed and used profitably —and isn’t that what capitalism is all about?
What I hope to do here is dive deeper into how the NFT technology works. It’s really all very simple: An NFT is a NonFungible Token issued on a distributed ledger using the blockchain data structure. Wait, What? You don’t know about nonfungible tokens, distributed ledgers or blockchains?
Well then, let’s address that issue first —and please try not to think of mushrooms as we first explore what is meant by “fungible and nonfungible tokens. “
FUN WITH FUNGIBLES
“Fungible” is a term used by economists to show us how smart they are. A common definition of a” fungible token” is the cash in your wallet or purse.
Whether it’s coins or paper money, it’s fungible because it can be replaced with another token of the same type.
For example, if I loan you ten bucks I expect that you will pay me back at some future time but I do not insist that it is the exact same 10 dollar bill that was loaned to you — any other ten dollar bill or even two fives or ten ones is all that I expect from you.
On the other hand, if I loan you my car, (an example of a “non-fungible token”), I certainly would expect you to return the same car in the same condition because I own that car.
If I loaned you my Lexus, I would be very, very disappointed if you returned a KIA. The value of these tokens is not even close.
Ownership, Authenticity, and Value are the keys to understanding the idea of fungibility or nonfungibility.
To put it another way: “cars are not fungible with respect to ownership, but the gasoline that powers the cars is fungible... “ (Investopedia). So, in a nutshell, fungible means exchangeable and non-fungible means unexchangeable, which, to me are clearer terms than fungible and non-fungible.
See https://www.finextra.com/blogposting/18405/in-the-amazing-world-of-tokens for a detailed discussion of “tokens”.
For a breezy light-hearted look at digital art as non-fungible tokens go to https://www.theverge.com/22310188/nft-explainer-what-is-blockchain-crypto-art-faq or if you’re lazy like me just point your seach engine to “the verge nft-explainer”.
LEGIBLE LEDGERS
Next, what is a “distributed ledger”? We all pretty much have an idea of what a ledger is: an accounting of business transactions such as Accounts Receivable and Payable and many other indicators of how the business is doing.
More formally: “The ledger account may take the form of an electronic record, if an accounting software package is used, or a page in a written ledger, if the accounting records are kept by hand.” (https://www.accountingtools.com/articles/what-is-a-ledger-account.html)
During the pre-computer era, a ledger was in the form of a book or some sort of hard-copy material which contained business transactions.
In our situation, the ledger we are talking about is an “electronic record” within a computer system like the Internet which, in turn is a cleverly connected system of computer systems.
Of course, nowadays, in our glorious post-precomputer world we use ...wait for it...computers to implement a ledger. And and of course, we need our ledgers to be accurate and secure.
Even after computers and the Internet arrived most ledgers were not digitized; that is, they did not reside in a database in the memory of a computer. Ledgers were managed by individual businesses and there were problems of keeping transactions between businesses synchronized and therefore up-to-date.
For example, let’s say that when my business purchases an item, I make an entry into the Accounts Payable column of my ledger but there is no way to be sure that this transaction was entered immediately into the Accounts Receivable column in the seller’s ledger.
CLEARING HOUSES
This is OK because my bank and his bank acted as a clearing house and took care of reconciling this transfer of these fungible tokens. Most importantly, the clearing house has to be a trusted mechanism to ensure that the security of the transaction is preserved.
When you write a check from your bank account to my bank account both parties want the transaction to be secure and up to date. But this service is costly and time consuming — it usually takes several days for a bank to process these kinds of transactions.
