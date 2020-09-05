As much as we hate to say it, Section VII should call off all fall sports if they haven't already by the time of this printing.
The risks presented by the coronavirus are just too much, the rules are too complicated and conflicting, and the future too uncertain to take a chance.
Sports were shut down in just about every facet when the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March. They stayed shuttered until a sprinkling of events began to take place, first with NASCAR races, in May.
Slowly, sports has come back at both the national and local levels, but the results have been mixed.
At the national level we've seen both the NBA and NHL operate an effective bubble by keeping all of the players, coaches and support staff isolated in one spot.
The NBA's bubble is in Orlando, Fla. and the NHL is using Toronto and Edmonton in Canada.
So far, the plans have worked as both leagues have been able to hold playoff matches with no reported COVID-19 cases.
Major League Baseball has seen a different outcome.
With no bubble city, teams have been traveling as they normally would, going city to city.
This has presented problems as several teams have experienced outbreaks, causing numerous games to be canceled. Hopefully MLB can keep the number of cases down so they can finish the season.
College football normally would be starting about now, but several major programs and conferences have decided to forego the season.
The NFL is supposed to start soon and it will be interesting to see how that turns out.
Locally, youth and some adult league sports have been able to play this summer, but they too have had hiccups. A large party of young people in Altona in July caused several local leagues to shut down briefly in the wake of positive cases.
A league for high school soccer players, both boys and girls, has been playing games this summer and has had no issues, although not everyone on the sidelines seemed to be wearing masks or social distancing.
The moderate success of those two leagues has given us hope that perhaps high school sports can be played, and played safely this fall.
But when you factor in all the aspects of conducting school sports — practices, games, transportation, treatment for injuries, crowds etc. — there is just too much exposure.
Also, the rules of daily school activities prescribed by the state don't mesh with sports. For example, kids in gym class must be at least 12 feet — double the normally recommended 6 feet — apart during activities.
But at 3 p.m. when the end-of-the-day bell rings, all of a sudden playing sports inches apart or even touching is OK?
High school sports offers our young people so much in the way of team camaraderie, hard work, discipline, sacrifice, dedication, exercise and of course, fun.
Canceling the fall sports season no doubt will be heartbreaking for student-athletes, coaches and parents and a lost opportunity to gain some valuable life experiences.
But going without sports for a few more months is better than winding up in the hospital or worse or putting someone else in your family in jeopardy.
It's that simple, and as hard as it is to take, it has to be.
Stay safe North Country. We are still in a pandemic.
