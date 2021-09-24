If you had emerged from a coma you’d been in for the past two years and your most immediate need was to find out who won the Canadian federal election, it would seem that you had not missed a thing.
The results from Monday’s vote turned out to be almost identical to the results in the October 2019 election, give or take a seat here and there. Some races won’t be called until the extraordinarily large volume of mail-in ballots are counted.
As was the case two years ago, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won enough seats to form a minority government, the Conservatives came a solid second, the leftish New Democratic Party held onto its two dozen or so seats, and, in Quebec, the separatist Bloc Quebecois kept its block of about 30 seats.
When the 36-day, $600-million election was over, Trudeau’s roll of the dice that a grateful population would reward his government’s handling of the pandemic crisis with a jackpot majority, came up craps. He’s still the prime minister and all, but he’s now tagged with a botched opportunity, and rumours and rumblings are bound to intensify about his departure before the next election.
What was perhaps most remarkable about this contentious vote was the impact of factors in two provinces. Here in Quebec, voters were treated to a rare spectacle of a premier making a bold and direct intervention in the election campaign. Premier Francois Legault, whose current heady popularity may be going to his head, said the best outcome would be a Conservative minority government under leader Erin O ’Toole. He said a vote for the Liberals or NDP would be “dangerous” for Quebec’s interests.
Legault did not go as far to admit that such a result would mean the Bloc Quebecois would hold the balance of power in Ottawa, through which Legault’s agenda of amassing more powers for Quebec, could be expedited.
While many questioned Legault’s true motives in making such a brazen foray into a federal election, the impact of his intervention turned out to be zero. The Conservatives made no gains in the province and the Bloc picked up just two seats.
Legault’s appeal to voters to cast their ballots in obedience to his directive struck a lot of observers as something that smacked of another era in Quebec, when the curé told his flock how to vote. The premier, whose credentials as a feminist are wanting, may have stirred some women in the province to vote another way just to spite him.
Legault now has some fence-mending to do with the Trudeau government, for example, when it comes to asking the newly re-elected prime minister he stabbed in the back to fork over billions of dollars for his pet project, a tunnel under the St. Lawrence River at Quebec City.
Meanwhile, out west, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, one of Erin O’Toole’s most influential supporters during his leadership campaign last year, has managed his province’s COVID-19 fourth wave like a red state. Kenney’s celebratory elimination of all restrictions in the summer has resulted in a massive surge in cases and a crumbling health care system.
It’s hard to quantify but surely the Alberta health crisis had some impact on the national Conservative vote, given how O’Toole had unabashedly lauded Kenney’s pandemic strategy. One effect was obvious, the Liberals won two seats in the province after being shut out in 2019.
If there is an upside to what turned out to be a largely futile electoral exercise, it’s that no party will dare risk another election for a good long while. There is ample precedent for minority governments in Canada enduring indefinitely and being relatively successful.
The fact remains, however, that only one minority government has lasted more than three years before an election, and that goes back to the 1920s.
There have been only two previous back-to-back minority federal governments, the most recent under Conservative Stephen Harper (2006-11). If there is a consolation for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, both eventually resulted in a majority for the governing party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.