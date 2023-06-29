Canada hit a milestone two weeks ago.
According to Statistics Canada’s “population clock,” on June 16 the world’s second largest country by area became the 38th by population, a total of 40 million and counting, rapidly.
Speaking as a Canadian who, when he entered the world in a remote mining town in Northern Ontario, became one of a mere 15 million or so residents of this place, hitting 40 million is a big deal.
For the longest time, Canadian inferiority to the United States was a function of the 10 percent factor — Canada’s population seemed pegged permanently at a tenth of our American neighbor. For the past several years, though, it’s cruised past that post and now sits at 12.5 percent.
In breaking the 40 million barrier, Canada also broke a record for largest increase in population in a year — just over 1 million, or 2.7 percent, the largest bump since 1957 in the heat of the post-war baby boom. By comparison, the U.S. population grew in the last year by 1.7 million, or 0.5 percent. Canada has by far the fastest population growth rate of the G7 countries.
According to Stats Can “if this rate of population growth was to stay constant in the years to come, the Canadian population could double in about 26 years.”
What is noteworthy about the population stats, besides how much Canada has grown, is how Canada has grown. That big bump in the numbers last year? Almost all — 96 percent — due to immigration: economic immigrants granted permanent resident status, a large number of temporary workers to address workplace shortages, and a higher than normal intake of refugees, notably from Ukraine.
These demographic projects are based on the current policy of the federal government to open wide the doors to newcomers, with an aging population and flat or declining domestic population growth rates in the face of a booming economy and a critical worker shortage.
The official federal immigration targets, released in the fall, call for 500,000 immigrants annually by 2025. There is no shortage of applicants, apparently; the challenge is the processing at the bureaucratic level.
This all reinforces the trend that has emerged since the 1980s when multiculturalism and increased immigration became fundamental policies of the federal government. The result has been the dramatic transformation of a decidedly white and European country into what is now among the most diverse populations in the world.
It helps, of course, that about 22 percent of the population, meaning French-speaking Canadians, and five percent Indigenous people, contribute to that diversity. But in terms of newcomers to Canada, already some 40 percent of Canadian residents are immigrants or children of immigrants. In 20 years, says Statistics Canada, they will be a majority and that trend will continue indefinitely.
The majority of this influx is from Asia and Africa.
This trend is not without concerns or criticism. In Quebec, as discussed in previous columns, there is a sense of alarm in certain quarters about the state of the French language, with immigrants not embracing the local lingo with enough gusto to satisfy the political establishment.
Elsewhere in the country, ethnic diversity has reached a state where it’s simply a fact of life that has not spawned significant reactionary groups and anti-immigrant incidents to the extent it has elsewhere, such as Europe and the U.S.
Perhaps symptomatic of that level of relative serenity with the diverse character of Canada is what’s happening in the country’s major cities. Just this week, voters in Toronto elected Olivia Chow as mayor; she’s a former MP for the left-wing New Democratic Party, widow of the party’s popular former leader, and a former Toronto city councillor.
Chow, who was born in Hong Kong, defeated two other leading candidates, one born in Portugal, the other in Jamaica.
She joins a list of mayors with immigrant backgrounds who head some of Canada’s largest cities: Ken Sim, in Vancouver, son of Hong Kong immigrants; Edmonton’s Amarjeet Sohi, born in India; in Calgary, Jyoti Gondeck, British-born, of Indian immigrants, succeeded Naheed Renshi, son of Tanzanian Muslims immigrants; the chair of Montreal’s executive committee, Dominique Ollivier, was born in Haiti, and the new police chief is of Lebanese heritage, born in Ivory Coast.
As Canada celebrates its 156th birthday, it also celebrates a challenging but enriching experiment in diversity.
