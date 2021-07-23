Trudeau hopes to repeat dad’s feat in likely fall vote
The odds are good by the time the next monthly edition of this column is before your eyes, federal politicians in Canada will be before the people in an election that has been underway unofficially for months.
In a matter of mere weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pay a visit to the newly installed Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, and request she dissolve the 43rd Parliament and call an election. This could happen, according to informed speculation, as early as mid-August for a late September vote, or in early September for a vote in late October, following the Canadian Thanksgiving weekend.
Launching the election will be among the first significant duties of Simon, who is to be sworn in next week, following a months’ long selection process. She replaces Julie Payette, who resigned in January after an investigation confirmed allegations of harsh treatment of employees.
Simon, 74, is an Inuk from Northern Quebec, who has been an activist for Indigenous rights, Canadian diplomat who served as ambassador to Denmark, and one of the founders of the Arctic Circle international body. Though she is from Quebec, and has been an advisor to Quebec governments, she does not speak French. She is Canada’s first First Nations representative of the Queen, although Indigenous people have served previously as provincial vice-regal proxies.
The choice of the new GG and her lack of bilingualism is not likely to be a major election issue, although there is a certain amount of grumbling in Quebec where, understandably, the monarchy is not as dear to the people as elsewhere in the country. Picking Simon is a modest gesture for the Trudeau government towards reconciliation with Indigenous people in the wake of a spate of revelations of unmarked graves of native children at former residential schools.
Although anything can happen during the 40-odd days of an election - for example, the surfacing in the 2019 campaign of decades-old photos of Trudeau wearing blackface at a party; or, the revelation Trudeau’s Conservative opponent has dual U.S. citizenship - the so-called “ballot question” is bound to be a referendum on the Liberal government’s handling of the pandemic and how it is dealing with the recovery.
On that score, the Liberals, currently in a minority situation in the House of Commons, have some powerful weapons in their arsenal. This week, for instance, Canada surpassed the U.S. in the rate of two-dose vaccinated people, with just about 57 per cent, and 80 per cent with the initial shot.
After some initial stumbles in the supply of vaccine, Canada is set to receive seven million doses this week to bring the total to 63 million shots from three major suppliers. Here in Quebec, the government is holding a $2 million lottery to encourage people, particularly the least vaccinated group of under 30 year-olds, to get jabbed.
On the economic front, there are already strong signs jobs and growth are bouncing back strongly. An ironic challenge for the government is weaning workers off remaining emergency benefits and back into the workforce. In Quebec, for example, the pre-pandemic crisis of not enough workers in many sectors of the economy has only worsened now that business is returning to normal.
Trudeau may benefit from the weakness of his opponents, most notably Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole who, a year into the job, has failed to make inroads in areas needed to win, such as urban centres and Quebec. In fact, it is the Conservatives’ slumping fortunes in Quebec that may help the Liberals eke out wins in seats where they are in close fights with the separatist Bloc Quebecois.
Trudeau’s blooming camaraderie with Premier Francois Legault (see my May column), who is spectacularly popular, may translate into a smattering of seats outside Montreal where the Liberals need to make gains to regain a majority.
Elsewhere in the country, the persistent popularity of the left-leaning New Democratic Party under leader Jagmeet Singh may create tough tight three-way fights in key places like Ontario and British Columbia.
As a matter of political trivia, there is only one other Canadian prime minister who has been able to bounce back from a minority government who initially had a majority. You guessed it. Pierre Trudeau, in 1974, came back from a near loss in the 1972 election to regain control of the House of Commons. His son hopes to follow in dad’s footsteps this fall, voters permitting.
