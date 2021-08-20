There is probably never a time when simply everyone is in favor of an election, but when Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau - journalists stop calling him prime minister as soon as an election is called - pulled the trigger on a federal vote Sunday, events beyond his control conspired to make the announcement seem a little misplaced.
Liberal Party strategists obviously had the writ-dropping date circled on their calendars weeks ago, and were not going to let the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, a deadly earthquake in Haiti, wildfires consuming huge swaths of British Columbia, and, oh yeah, a mounting fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, keep their guy from imposing a $500 million national vote on the people as vacations end and it’s back to work and school.
Not ideal timing, for sure, but anyone with a passing acquaintance with current events in Canada has known for months the call was coming. The competing parties certainly knew, and were ready with posters and ads the minute the Governor-General granted Trudeau his election.
Such campaign readiness did not deter Trudeau’s opponents from condemning the election as one that no one wants, besides the craven Liberals seeking a majority, and during a pandemic, to boot. While the craven - OK, opportunistic - Liberals bit has some truth, the fact is no less than five provincial governments have gone to the polls during the outbreak with little outrage or calamity. Indeed, Nova Scotians voted this week - and ousted the long-reigning provincial Liberals.
Trudeau employed a bit of reverse psychology in making the pitch for an election at this time, suggesting to not do so would deprive voters of their right to determine the direction of the country “at this pivotal, consequential moment.” He pleaded: “Who wouldn’t want their chance to help decide where our country goes from here?” Right? Right?
The election call is a strategic gamble and calculated risk on the part of the Liberals who see as promising a window as they are likely to see at this precise time. Bolstered by the fact the average life of a federal minority government is about two years, Trudeau et al hope to convert their undeniable success in managing the pandemic and vaccination campaign into a solid mandate to move forward with their agenda to rebuild the economy and fight climate change.
Polls going into the election give the Liberals reason to believe the worst case scenario is another minority government. They are currently 15 seats short of the 170 required for a majority, so the simple strategy is for them to take back the seats they lost in 2019 when Trudeau was in a slump of popularity. With a modest bump in the polls, Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario could deliver the goods.
There have been relatively few true surprises in Canadian elections, certainly nothing comparable to Trump beating Clinton or Truman beating Dewey. You have to go back to 1957 for an example, when Tory “renegade” John Diefenbaker sent the complacent Liberals packing. The next and perhaps only other instance would be Justin Trudeau’s stunning win in 2015 when he went from 38 to 184 seats and a solid majority.
What might give Trudeau’s strategists cause for concern could be the persistent popularity of the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh. The party has a solid third-place position in B.C. and Ontario which threatens to split the progressive vote and cost the Liberals precious seats.
As was probably his salvation two years ago, Trudeau is running against a Conservative Party leader who has even lower favorability numbers than the previous leader. Erin O’Toole has a hill to climb in his first campaign and may have stumbled already by opposing Trudeau’s commitment to compel all workers under federal jurisdictions to get vaccinated.
Folks might not approve of an election during the time of COVID-19, but they are most definitely losing their patience with their recalcitrant fellow citizens who are not yet vaccinated and threaten to prolong remaining health restrictions. As of this writing, nearly 64 percent of all Canadians are double-dosed.
This week at a Liberal campaign rally in Ontario, anti-vaxxer protesters gave Trudeau a golden opportunity to present himself as a warrior who would lead the country to freedom from the pandemic.
Pundits and pollsters say this election is Trudeau’s to lose. It may have been risky to call it at this time, but, barring a catastrophic campaign, it’s likely the Liberals will be back - but will the gamble for a majority have paid off?
