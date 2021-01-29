Maybe it was some kind of cosmic kismet, but within the, er, space of a few days one former Canadian astronaut suffered a spectacular career crash and another launched on a critical global mission.
Canadian astronauts, you say? Unless you follow the comings and goings of space travel closely, it might come as a surprise that nine Canadians have been to space aboard NASA spacecraft, dating back to 1984. Most lists add a tenth, Guy Laliberté, the co-founder of Le Cirque de Soleil, who took a private “tourist” flight into orbit in 2009 to promote his One Drop foundation to improve water use on the planet.
The first Canadian in space was Marc Garneau, from Quebec City, who flew on three NASA missions, in 1984, 1996 and 2000, for a total of about 670 hours or 28 days outside the “surly bonds of Earth.”
Garneau traded his spacesuit for business attire and became head of the Canadian Space Agency, and, motivated by his dealings with government officials, decided to jump into politics in 2005 with the then-governing Liberal party.
In what was surely a rare failure to launch in his career, Garneau lost in his first election try, but, switching to a more Liberal friendly riding in Montreal, became an MP in the 2008 election. He was Opposition critic for foreign affairs in the badly reduced Liberal caucus. In 2013, he decided to run for the Liberal leadership, but the emergence of Justin Trudeau as a star candidate grounded that ambition.
Two years later, when Trudeau won a resounding majority, Garneau was named minister of transport and held that post until two weeks ago when the prime minister appointed him foreign minister.
Garneau, who spent his astronaut years in the United States, where two of his children were born, comes mission-ready to deal with the new Biden administration, which has already tossed two hot potatoes northward - cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, and the Buy America campaign.
Regardless, if ever there were steady hands at the controls of Canada’s foreign policy in tumultuous times, they would be Garneau’s.
Then there is Julie Payette. She was the second Canadian woman to go to space on NASA missions, in 1990 and 2009, both times travelling on the Space Shuttle to the International Space Station. An engineer by training, she speaks several languages, has a commercial pilot’s licence, is an accomplished singer and pianist and on and on.
All these dazzling accomplishments perhaps blinded the usual vetting authorities when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seized on the notion in 2017 of Payette becoming Canada’s next governor-general, succeeding the avuncular David Johnston who was on an extended mandate. It’s not clear whether Trudeau asked Garneau his thoughts on Payette’s suitability for such a high-profile gig.
Payette at that time was a top executive at the Montreal Science Centre, having left the space program in 2013. She became governor-general in October 2017, the fourth woman to hold the post.
Even as she became her vice-regal term, stories were already circulating about her dealings with staff at previous jobs, including with the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Last summer, a report by CBC contained allegations by some employees in the governor-general’s office of a “toxic” work environment, accusing Payette and her chief of staff of abusive treatment. The federal government appointed an independent panel to investigate the complaints.
Last week, as reports surfaced of the “scathing” content of the internal probe, Payette announced her resignation as GG, with about two years left in her five-year term. In her resignation statement, Payette was far from contrite: “While no formal complaints or official grievances were made during my tenure, which would have immediately triggered a detailed investigation as prescribed by law and the collective agreements in place, I still take these allegations very seriously.”
Borrowing a line from Trudeau when a story of an alleged inappropriate interaction with a woman long ago surfaced, Payette said, “We all experience things differently.”
Payette’s departure spares Trudeau the ordeal of having to remove her, although he has been roundly criticized for having missed the red flags bristling from Payette’s record as a boss.
It’s generally expected Payette’s replacement will be an Indigenous person, marking the first time Canada’s First Nations would be recognized with the position as Canada’s constitutional head of state. And, suffice it to say, candidates will be keenly vetted for their behaviour in the workplace.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him at: pmblack1954@gmail.com.
