Like most Canadians of a certain age, I think I can remember where I was when Paul Henderson scored the winning goal to beat the Soviets in the September, 1972 Summit Series.
I was a lonely university student watching the game in the student centre lounge, and I like to think watching it together brought me and my fellow young Canadians from various parts of the country closer.
Regardless of where I actually was, as a political science student at the time I am pretty sure I understood what the geopolitical stakes were in the eight-game series: The big bad robotic commies versus the rock ’em sock ’em guardians of freedom and democracy.
It was a battle of ideology and lifestyle as much as a duel between elite hockey players. It was a long overdue chance to prove the superiority of hockey, Canuck-style, with Canadian hockey stars finally getting to play best on best with the Soviets who, due to sham rules about only amateur athletes playing in the Olympics, almost always won gold.
(They got their comeuppance, as Press-Republican readers surely know, with the “Miracle on Ice” in Lake Placid in 1980).
As with everything these days, there’s some revisionist history at work questioning the glory of Canada’s triumph. Some voices said at the time — risking denunciations as unpatriotic — that Team Canada quite probably won the grueling series — four games in Canadian cities, four games in Moscow — thanks to its thuggish tactics.
In particular, Bobby Clarke’s slash in the sixth game on the ankle of Soviet star Valeri Kharlamov stands out as an egregious act of goonery that hobbled a lethal weapon of the opponent.
“It was war,” said team captain Phil Esposito, who, in retrospect, said Clarke should have given Kharlamov the whack in the first game of the series.
An article in the National Post this week makes the case that “not only did Canada not deserve to win the 1972 Summit Series, but the victory held back Canadian hockey for years to come.”
One of the authorities the piece cites is veteran NHL referee Bruce Hood who concluded: “Our players weren’t as skilled as their players, and maybe not as talented, so we pushed them around, slowed them down. We didn’t prove our hockey supremacy in 1972. We proved that we could play rough and intimidate our opponents.”
Hence, rather than learning from the fast and skilled Russian style of play, NHL players, basking in their brutish mastery of the enemy, continued the goonish, “Broad Street Bullies” tactics that plagued the game for another 30 years.
“If Canada had lost,” Hood wrote, “we would have discovered that we needed to emphasize skating, stickhandling, and playmaking, rather than allowing our players to simply employ the bullying tactics that have become such a predominant part of our game.”
As tainted as the Summit Series victory may be, it remains one of the mythological unifying moments of a country bristling with divisions. This week some of the surviving members of the team were honoured by a special tribute in the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose father Pierre dropped the ceremonial puck for the first game in Montreal — which Canada lost badly — called it “a defining moment in our country’s history.”
The celebratory hoopla over an event 50 years ago comes at a troubled time in Canadian hockey. Hockey Canada, the umbrella organization for virtually all amateur hockey in the country, as well as national teams in international competition, is under harsh attack for its handling of an alleged group sexual incident dating back to 2018.
The incident involved some players on the Canadian national junior team in a hotel in London, Ontario, where a tournament had been held. The woman allegedly involved in the incident accepted an out-of-court settlement of $3 million from Hockey Canada.
When the story broke, Hockey Canada lost sponsors and other key support including federal funding. Officials of the organization have been summoned three times to explain the secret deal to a House of Commons committee.
The affair smoked out stories of a similar incident involving junior hockey players nearly 20 years ago.
The explanation of “boys will be boys” has little validity these days, whether it involves sexual assault or brutality on the ice. Hockey, in Canada and everywhere, like all sports existing in a modern, more enlightened world, faces some fundamental challenges in changing its culture.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.
