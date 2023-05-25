It’s been said when it comes to politics, Alberta cleaves to its own maverick trail, pardon the Western cliches.
Still, it is hard to fathom a place where the two hard choices going into the provincial election on Monday are so wildly distinct. In one corner, we have United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader and current Premier Danielle Smith and in the other, Alberta New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader and former premier Rachel Notley.
Alberta, as Americans vaguely familiar with the Canadian crazy quilt will know, is often compared to Texas for its oil and cattle-based economy, its propensity to lean right in its politics, and its resentment of the ruling elites from the east — in this case, Liberals and Quebecers.
Such was the pervasiveness of that political character that one conservative government after another ruled Alberta for a 44-year stretch. That run came to an end in the May 2015 election when, to the astonishment of the entire Canadian political establishment, Albertans elected what could reasonably be described as a socialist government in the form of Notley’s NDP.
That staggering upset came about largely because of a major rift in the conservative movement, whereby the breakaway Wildrose Party split the vote with the traditional Alberta Progressive Conservative (APC) party, allowing the NDP to reap dozens of seats from the split conservative vote.
Notley’s victory marked only the fourth time an Alberta government switched parties since the province joined the Canadian federation in 1905. It also marked the disappearance of both the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties.
Bear with me as I try to explain how Danielle Smith ended up as Alberta premier — possibly the shortest-serving, if she loses Monday. Smith, a long-time conservative activist, had initially been involved in the Alberta PCs. In 2009 she became leader of the Wildrose party, which had been dissatisfied with the PC government.
Smith led Wildrose into the 2012 election against new PC leader Allison Redford and polls showed her poised for victory. She ultimately lost, analysts say, when voters balked at controversial comments made by some Wildrose candidates.
Redford quit the premier’s job under a cloud of scandal over spending and her successor was former federal Conservative minister Jim Prentice. Smith and a few other Wildrose members rejoined the PCs in 2014. Smith failed in her bid to win the PC nomination for the 2015 election and returned to an earlier role as a radio talk show host.
In the wake of the NDP victory, the PCs elected Jason Kenney, another former federal Conservative minister, as leader. Kenney brought together conservative factions under the new United Conservative Party, and chased Notley from power in the 2019 election.
Kenney, always a hard-right polarizing figure, quickly came under attack for his handling of the pandemic. He resigned in May last year after winning a bare majority in a party leadership vote. Thus the door swung wide open for Smith to bring her brand of provocative and libertarian views to the forefront of Alberta politics.
After winning the leadership on the fifth ballot, Smith was sworn in as premier in October and promptly stirred controversy and ridicule with her Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.
The bill, which purported to redress grievances with the federal government over such things as energy and provincial powers, reminded some Quebecers of a joke from veteran comic Yvan Deschamps that what Quebecers really want is an independent Quebec in a united Canada. Deschamps was joking, Smith apparently is not.
Smith’s virulent attitude towards the federal Liberal government of Justin Trudeau, builds on the Trumpian personalized polemic of federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, creating a dark and troubling mood in Canadian politics, the likes of which have not been seen since … Justin’s dad Pierre was prime minister.
Smith has a lot of other baggage, including a recent ethics investigation into her meddling in a legal case, and comments comparing vaccine measures to the style employed by the Nazis.
Polls show the battle for Alberta will likely come down to what happens in Calgary, the hub of the province’s oil and gas industry, for whom Smith is in the same “drill, baby, drill” camp as Sarah Palin.
Normally Canadians from outside pay little attention to provincial elections; with Smith threatening to win her own mandate, a nation’s weary eyes will turn to Alberta on Monday evening.
