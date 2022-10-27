You’ve heard the expression, “too soon?” in relation to bringing up some sensitive or awkward topic in the wake of some sad or unfortunate related development.
So, when Queen Elizabeth II died in September there was a respectful period of grace, maybe a day or two, before a steady stream of commentary on the future of the monarchy in Canada began to flood the media.
This was utterly predictable in that in the past it’s taken much less than the death of a queen to provoke discussion of the persistence of a foreign king or queen as Canada’s head of state.
Canada is not alone in this conundrum, of course. The nations besides Canada currently subject to the British monarchy are: Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tuvalu.
Barbados abolished the monarchy last year and formalized it with a ceremony that then-Prince Charles and Rihanna, a royal of another sort, attended.
So, severing the royal cord can and has been done, many times. The sun may still never set on the British Empire but there are many more places on the planet in shade. Ironically, nations with no historical connection to Britain are clamoring to join the (British) Commonwealth of Nations organization.
The passing of the Queen and the ensuing official mourning and transitional ceremonies coincided with the Oct. 3 election campaign in Quebec. It briefly became an issue when Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, the leader of the separatist Parti Québecois denounced the decision of the Quebec government to lower flags on government buildings as was done elsewhere across the land.
With the backdrop of the sudden, though long-planned ascension to the throne of King Charles III, the stage was set for St-Pierre Plamondon, as intense a leader as the PQ has ever had, to stir a tempest in a royal teacup.
Claiming it would be humiliating to do so, St-Pierre Plamondon said he would refuse to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles as is required of all elected officials in all provinces and territories in Canada before they can take their seats in a given legislature.
In Quebec, the swearing-in ceremony includes a second oath, by which the elected one declares loyalty to the “people of Quebec” and the “Constitution of Quebec” — the latter doesn’t actually exist, but that’s another story.
This week, St-Pierre Plamondon, joined by the only other two members the PQ elected, along with the 11 members of the fellow sovereignist Québec Solidaire party, swore the Quebec oath but not the Charles oath.
It’s worth noting that none of the previous elected sovereigntist leaders kicked up a royal fuss over uttering the oath, as distasteful as I may have been to them.
It’s quite possible restraint reigned among sovereignists because Elizabeth II actually was a queen worth swearing to. King Charles III, with every flaw and failing in his life exposed to public ridicule and scorn, just doesn’t command the same respect.
As the situation now stands, the duly sworn-in members of the Quebec National Assembly will likely have to pass a special law to grant an exemption to those who refused to be fully sworn in. That could take several weeks, as the legislature is not due to sit in the immediate future.
Meanwhile, in Ottawa, Yves Blanchet, the leader of the Bloc Québecois, the federal wing of the Quebec sovereignty movement, this week forced a debate and a vote on a motion for Canada to abolish the monarchy.
In his speech in support of the motion, Blanchet touched on what is assumed to be the main political obstacle to Canada ditching the monarchy: it would require constitutional amendments, a highly risky and explosive process, as recent history has proven.
Using a bit of a down home analogy, Blanchet said: “We need the unanimous consent of the provinces, the Senate and Parliament. When someone puts 14 locks on their shed, it is because they really like their lawnmower. They are terrified of reopening the Constitution because, in my opinion, no one is comfortable with what is in there. It must be because it is important to keep it just the way it is.”
Blanchet’s motion was soundly defeated. Canada’s antiquated monarchical rule stays just the way it is.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.