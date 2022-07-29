Pope Francis passed through our Quebec City neighborhood recently. Not being above a little celebrity rubber-necking, we joined the folks who flocked to get a glimpse of him. He passed briskly along a stretch of Grand Allée which fronts the historic nation-defining battlefield, the Plains of Abraham.
The Pope may have been curious to know how Indigenous peoples figured in the famous clash of September 1759 that determined the fate of the New World, and ultimately the fate of the humans who have lived here for millenia.
Francis, of course, has had a crash course in Canada’s relations with Indigenous people since taking the top Vatican job in 2013. He was probably already familiar with the history of native people in the Americas, coming from Argentina, where 600,000 of the 40 million population identify as Indigenous.
In Canada, about two million out of a total 38 million citizens consider themselves Indigenous.
The Pope’s week-long visit is the first papal journey to Canada since 2002 when John-Paul II attended a World Youth event in Toronto. Unlike that visit, though, Francis is not making a celebratory pilgrimage; he’s here to try to apologize for the Roman Catholic church’s role in running residential schools for Indigenous children in Canada.
Few issues have dominated and haunted the public agenda in Canada in the recent past as has redressing decades of appalling treatment of Indigenous peoples.
It’s generally agreed no amount of settlements or apologies can undo the injustices and harm inflicted upon generations of native people by European colonizers in the name of greed, religion or government policy.
The Pope’s mission responds to a long-standing demand from Canadian Indigenous groups that they delivered to him in person at the Vatican back in April. Health and schedule willing, Francis pledged to travel to Canada to issue his regrets.
And now he’s here, having arrived Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, the province that had the most Catholic residential schools. As of this writing he was wrapping up two days in Quebec City, after which he was to travel to the Inuit community of Iqaluit on Baffin Island.
The saga of residential schools is particularly wrenching in that the target of what’s been called cultural genocide was children. The fact is that residential schools were the accepted, and almost entirely ignored practice, from the very beginnings of Canada, starting with the French missionaries in the 1600s.
The once-glorified central figure in the creation of the Canadian federation and its first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, accelerated the official government policy of forced assimilation of Indigenous peoples partly through residential schools, and partly through deliberate starvation to force them onto reserves.
The schools, located in all provinces and territories, existed until the late 1990s. In 2007, as a condition of a residential schools settlement agreement, the federal government created the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that heard from hundreds of survivors.
The final report, presented in 2015, documented how “children were forcibly removed from their homes and, at school, were often subjected to harsh discipline, malnutrition and starvation, poor healthcare, physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, neglect, and the deliberate suppression of their cultures and languages.”
In the past few years, researchers have identified burial sites at former residential schools with unmarked graves of hundreds of children.
While the discoveries added a new level of horror to the residential school saga in Canada, they also spurred action south of the border. As reported in a CBC story last year, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says she wept when she heard the news from Canada.
A member of the Pueblo nation of what is now New Mexico and in her capacity as the cabinet member responsible, Haaland launched an investigation into the American legacy of residential schools. Her grandmother had been taken from her family and placed in such a school; her great-grandfather was sent to a school upon which Canada modeled its own schools for Indigenous people.
The first volume of her report of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report, released in May, identified 408 boarding schools and at least 53 burial sites in the United States. About half of the schools were run by religious organizations.
Clearly, there’s much investigation and healing ahead for American Indigenous people. Up here, the Pope’s visit is a bit of justice for some in a neverending journey to make amends for a shameful past.
