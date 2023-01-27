In a previous life your correspondent was occasionally tasked with handling secret documents. This consisted of carrying a very serious-looking binder from one office to another. I had no idea why the documents in the binder were secret because I never was in a position to look at them, and even if I did, I’d probably never have made heads nor tails of them anyway.
This little reminiscence of the secret world of documentation, you may have guessed, is inspired by the hubbub down your way where the safekeeping of classified records has become like a slapstick comedy, were it not so serious. Where will a secret cache pop up next?
Here in Canada, a quick check with federal Treasury Board officials reveals there are ultra-strict protocols for the safeguarding of official documents, although there is no mention of what might be done to prevent out-going politicians from making photocopies and stashing them in the garage or home office.
Yet, it would appear, given the absence of scandals and whatnot, that successive Canadian governments and ministers have largely respected these strict protocols. There are, however, a couple of examples where misplaced secret documents made headlines.
Most recently, there was the case of Maxime Bernier, a Conservative Party MP from south of Quebec City, who was seen as a flashy star in the dull grey cabinet of then-prime minister Stephen Harper. So impressed was Harper by the dashing Bernier he named him minister of foreign affairs in 2007.
As foreign minister, Bernier was provided top secret NATO briefing documents, some of which he left in the Montreal-area home of his then-girlfriend Julie Couillard.
Following a split with the minister, Couillard wrote a sensational book about her life, including details about her relationships as a younger woman with criminal biker gang members.
The book also contained the revelation about Bernier’s lost docs (and a lot of his unflattering opinions about Harper). Couillard wrote that Bernier didn’t have a laptop computer and always brought stacks of documents to her place. “I could have wallpapered my house in confidential documents,” she wrote.
Bernier resigned (not pushed, of course) as foreign minister in May 2008 when Couillard started doing media interviews about the bombshell disclosures in her book.
Some of those documents cluttering up Couillard’s place probably contained secrets about Canada’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan. Had they fallen into the wrong hands, they could have posed a threat to the NATO-led operation against the Taliban regime.
As a footnote to Bernier, he was eventually reinstated in cabinet and when Harper lost the 2015 election, ran to replace him as leader, losing by a handful of votes. He quit the Conservatives to create his own libertarian party which has yet to win a seat.
Whatever damage Bernier’s docs could have done pales in comparison to the potential impact of another set of lost papers, dating back to the August 1943 wartime summit in Quebec City.
Sgt. Emile Couture, then 25, was tasked with cleaning up the rooms in the Château Frontenac hotel where the entourages of Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt had been camped for 10 days discussing Operation Overlord, the invasion of Normandy with the goal of liberating Europe from the Nazis.
In one room, Couture came across a binder embossed with the words Churchill-Roosevelt, Quebec Conference, 1943, which he took home, thinking of keeping a souvenir from the famous meeting. When he got home and opened it, he discovered it contained highly detailed plans for the invasion.
Couture immediately hid the binder under his mattress and returned it the next day. Rather than getting court-martialed as he feared, he was later awarded a medal for his quick thinking – and to keep his silence about the incident, which he did, until he gave some interviews just before his death in 1972.
He never revealed — and in all likelihood, never knew — the identity of the incredibly careless culprit who left the explosive, potentially catastrophic documents in the room.
While lost or misplaced documents may not be “the end of the world” in most instances, in the case of the plans a young soldier found, they might have been.
