Coalition governments are a bit of an alien political life form in Canada and the United States. This is a bit more understandable in the U.S. since it is seemingly married now and forever to a two-party system at the executive and legislative levels.
True, Abraham Lincoln famously named some Democrats to his cabinet, but those were exceptional times.
In Canada, while there have been various waves of third and fourth parties since Confederation in 1867 - including a stretch where Liberal-Conservatives were a force - there has been only one official coalition government.
It took the stupendous slaughter of the First World War and the bitterly divisive issue of conscription to bring members of the Conservative Party and Liberals together, and in 1917 the Unionist Party swept the federal election.
Our amigos in Mexico, though, have dabbled in coalition governments off and on over the decades, with the separately elected president having to deal with the ever-shifting party composition of the legislature.
Elsewhere in the world, where proportional representation electoral systems nourish the proliferation of parties of all stripes, coalition governments are pretty much the norm. When elections don’t produce a majority government, frantic negotiations ensue like a political speed-dating marathon, until a group is cobbled together that might withstand opposition assault for a decent period of time.
Canada has had 15 minority governments in its history, including five of the last seven dating back to 2004. Not until last month, however, has there been a peacetime formal agreement between federal parties on governing the country. It’s happened a couple of times at the provincial level, providing a model.
What Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh signed on March 22 was not actually a coalition pact in the traditional sense of a minority party having seats at the cabinet table; but what it amounts to is a jointly agreed agenda of action.
For an agreement that is based on a guiding principle of “no surprises,” as the document actually states, the deal came as a big surprise for those who were not closely following reports of backroom discussion between senior Liberal and NDP officials since the September 2021 federal election.
That vote, for which Trudeau was harshly criticized as being ill-timed and opportunistic with the pandemic still raging, returned essentially the same minority Parliament as the one elected two years earlier.
Reports said the turning point for the agreement was a call Trudeau made to Singh to congratulate him on the birth of his first child in January. Following that, with the situation in Ukraine taking over the agenda, and with a federal budget set for early April, the pace and pressure picked up to craft a deal.
The agreement, officially called Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement, locks in NDP support of the Liberal government until Parliament adjourns in June 2025, after which a fixed election is set for October.
In return for its “no surprise” support, the NDP gets several of their key policy ideas included in the Liberal agenda for the next three years. The big prize for the leftist party is the startlingly brisk implementation of a national dental care plan.
It comes into effect for children under 12 this year, and will cover everyone under a certain income level by 2025. The federal government will need to negotiate with the provinces and territories since dental care is generally considered to fall under provincial health care jurisdiction.
The deal naturally infuriated the other opposition parties, the Conservatives and the separatist Bloc Quebecois, who effectively lost whatever power they had to threaten to defeat the Liberal government to influence policy decisions.
For the Conservatives, facing three-years of a de facto majority government is a mixed blessing. On one hand it gives the new leader they will select in September time to settle in and prepare policy for the next election; on the other hand, the Tories lose whatever advantage there may be to having a fresh leader.
For Trudeau, having a more-or-less stable government for the foreseeable future may provide him with the opening to make a graceful exit from politics and give a new leader the opportunity to establish herself or himself as the next prime minister.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.