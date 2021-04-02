I finally finished Barack Obama’s memoirs, A Promised Land, a Christmas gift from one of my sons. Among the many impressions: The fairly frequent candid assessments of various characters, the sometimes sluggish stretches of policy details, and the overall crackling intelligence of his prose, honed on his previous books.
What struck me most, though, as an armchair student of political process, was the former president’s accounts of the quest for “bipartisanship,” meaning at least the veneer of support for legislation across the political spectrum. The sections describing the contortions and supplications the Obama team put themselves through in the vain hope of getting a Republican vote or two for big policy initiatives, most notably, the Affordable Care Act, were particularly startling.
President Joe Biden obviously learned the lessons of that frustrating experience, and GOP solidarity and obstructionism, having not changed a bit since Obama’s two terms, seems determined to forge ahead by getting rid of the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster.
“Filibuster” and “bipartisanship” are familiar terms in Canadian politics, but radically different in their function in the Parliamentary system. A Canadian filibuster is the classic one dating back to Roman times, and refers to an effort to delay passage of legislation by marathon speeches.
There have been a few epic filibusters in Canadian history. The first of note was a two-week stand in 1913 over military support for Britain in the coming war with Germany. In 1964, debate over a new flag for Canada stretched out over six weeks.
A filibuster, Canadian-style, is ultimately just an opposition tactic, with the government possessing the power of closure to vote to end debate, which, however, still requires a majority in the House of Commons. Which brings us to the Canadian concept of “bipartisanship.”
In Canada, unlike the U.S., more than two political parties are represented in the deliberative bodies, so getting laws passed is really about “multi-partisanship” and, in the case of a minority Parliament, getting enough opposition party support to stay in power.
While Biden may face challenges getting legislation through a cranky House and a stubborn Senate, the defeat of a major bill does not force an election and the possible ousting of a president’s administration. It is a paradox of the American system that a president is secure in office for four years - barring an impeachment - yet he (or she, eventually) may be doomed to legislative impotence by a majority Congress stacked against him.
Justin Trudeau’s government, re-elected with a minority in October 2019, has survived several confidence votes since, including one last October that had the Liberals not done some desperate negotiation, could have plunged the country into a sudden election with the pandemic gathering force for the second wave.
With a federal budget coming on April 19, the first for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and the first budget in more than two years, the stakes are monumental for not only the future of the Liberal government, but for the direction of the country as a whole.
The Liberals caught a break in the roll of the electoral dice, with the second place Conservatives needing the support of both other parties with significant seats in Parliament to topple the government. Neither the leftist New Democratic Party (NDP) nor the separatist Bloc Québecois have any natural affinity to support the right-wing Tories, and where there may happen to be common ground with one party, it won’t likely be the same with the other.
Earlier in the year there was feverish, mostly media-hyped speculation Trudeau and the Liberals were gearing up for a spring election, possibly in June. Polls were encouraging with general satisfaction with Trudeau’s handling of pandemic relief efforts and the vaccination roll-out. Plus, the new Conservative and Opposition leader, Erin O’Toole, was not exactly lighting a fire in the polls.
However, as the pandemic persists with the variant-driven third wave starting to surge, and the vaccination rate remaining sluggish (less than 12 percent as of this writing), the Liberals have retreated from their pre-war footing. Rather than seeking to trigger an election in the wake of a big-spending budget, Trudeau will be putting his government at the mercy of opposition parties in a post-budget confidence vote.
With big game-changing national initiatives on the line - Biden’s infrastructure plan and Trudeau’s budget plan - both leaders face the prospect of seeking multi-partisan support - and avoiding filibusters - to get the job done.
