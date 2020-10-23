Fifty years ago this week, Canada established formal diplomatic relations with “Red” China, a relationship sealed with shipments of billions of dollars worth of Prairie wheat.
At the time, Canada’s overtures to China infuriated some Americans, notably president Richard Nixon, whose plan to capitalize on “ping-pong” diplomacy got scooped by then prime minister Pierre Trudeau. Trudeau had special insight into China, having visited the country in the midst of the Great Leap Forward in 1960, and written a book about it.
The anniversary of Canada’s recognition of PRC comes at a time of extraordinary tension between the two countries, a dispute now drawn out over two years, in which Canada finds itself caught in the crossfire between Washington and Beijing.
In December 2018, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive of Huawei and the daughter of the founder, at the Vancouver airport. The Mounties were acting on the U.S. request to extradite Meng on charges related to her alleged role in shady dealings with Iran.
Since then, Meng, under detention in one of her Vancouver mansions, has been fighting the extradition with a hearing set for Oct. 26 where her lawyers will argue she was unlawfully arrested.
For reasons not particularly clear, China has decided to play serious diplomatic hard-ball over the Meng affair. Shortly after her arrest, Chinese authorities arrested a pair now known as the “Two Michaels.”
Michael Kovrig is a former Canadian diplomat working with International Crisis Group, a pro-peace watchdog, and Michael Spavor, is a tourism and investment consultant working with North Korea, who reportedly has a friendship with dictator Kim Jong-un.
The two have been detained in prison in what are described as deplorable conditions, and charged with spying and stealing Chinese state secrets. Last week, China finally allowed the two a virtual consular consultation after months of isolation.
China has denied it officially, but has made it clear otherwise that Kovrig and Spavor would be freed if Canada dropped extradition proceedings against Meng. It is that conundrum that turns this incident into a very high stakes stand-off with serious implications for any other nation on Earth dealing with China.
Some voices are advocating Canada let Meng go since presumably innocent Canadians are being made to pay for a dispute between China and the U.S. Others are saying should Canada cave to Chinese demands, Beijing will have carte blanche to take other nations’ citizens as hostages when it can’t get its way.
What strikes some observers as puzzling is why China has chosen to make an example of Canada in this dispute. If there is a western country with which China has had a special and even cherished relationship over the years it would be Canada.
Prior to Trudeau’s early recognition of the communist regime, a Canadian was celebrated as a hero to the cause. Dr. Norman Bethune, a Canadian surgeon and avowed communist, became a revered figure to the revolutionary movement, saving countless lives of soldiers and civilians in the Sino-Japanese War that broke out in 1937.
When Bethune died in 1939 of blood poisoning in a field hospital, Chairman Mao himself wrote a eulogy that is still required reading for students. The Bethune International Peace Hospital in Shijiazhuang, where Bethune is buried, is named in his honour.
Apart from this background with the stirring “sleeping giant” Canada has a major Chinese presence in the proportion of the population. About 4.5 percent of Canadians are of Chinese heritage, compared to 1.5 percent in the U.S. and 5.6 percent in Australia. Canada even had a governor general of Chinese ancestry.
Trade with China has soared in recent years, topping $75 billion last year - a drop in the bucket for them, but about four percent of total Canadian exports of products ranging from paper to grain to lobsters. Like with most of China’s trading partners, Canada goes through the motions of decrying human rights abuses of the communist regime, but eagerly pursues trade opportunities.
There doesn’t appear to be a quick or mutually face-saving solution to the Weng/Two Michaels situation, with the extradition case threatening to drag out indefinitely. One thing is certain: China has chosen Canada to test the world’s resolve to reject hostage-taking as a tool of diplomacy. So far the Trudeau government has held firm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.