Let’s get this out of the way in the interests of full disclosure if we’re going to talk about hockey - I am not a Montreal Canadiens fan. My team, however, was largely responsible for launching the Habs’ play-off rocket by obligingly not showing up for Game 7 when they blew a 3-1 series lead.
By the time you read this the Canadiens will have played at least two games against the current Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and Habs Nation will either be in hopeful delirium or contemplating panic and despair. I suspect the latter, although this team has confounded the experts since they squeaked into the play-offs in this second Stanley Cup championship destined to have an asterisk in the history books.
Whether the Canadiens win the Cup or get smoked by the Bolts, the team’s play-off run has already mightily stirred the enthusiasm of a nation at the end of its tether with this COVID-19 ordeal. It’s also provoked a few questions on the political front.
For example, this being a Quebec-based team, it did not escape attention that the club that wears the heart of the (Quebec) nation on its chest has scant few home-bred players on its roster. In fact, in one game in May prior to the play-offs, there were officially no Quebec players in the line-up, with regular centreman Phil Danault out with a concussion and winger Jonathan Drouin on personal leave.
Apparently, this has been the first time ever in the storied history of the Canadiens no French-speaking homie has been in the starting line-up.
Headlines screamed. Hair ignited. One prominent Montreal politician proclaimed his support of the Lighting, which regularly ices four true-blue Quebecers.
Now that the team has advanced to the final round, nationalist boo-birds have been largely silenced. Although, as twisted fate would have it, the team’s francophone coach, Dominic Ducharme, is on the sidelines with a case of coronavirus, as is one of the Habs’ players. Ducharme was due to return for Game 3 after serving a two-week quarantine.
Besides their less than stellar collection of hockey talent, the Canadiens have had another disadvantage compared to the two U.S.-based teams they have faced in the play-offs: Fans in the stands. If there ever was a stark example of the two distinct universes in Canada and the States when it comes to the battle against COVID-19, it is sports crowds.
The scene at the Las Vegas home arena of the Golden Knights, with unbridled liberty reigning in a capacity crowd of about 20,000, contrasted painfully with the bleak spectacle when the Knights visited the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Quebec Premier François Legault, keenly aware some of the lustre on his pandemic management approval ratings was at risk, more or less begged his Kafka-inspired health authorities to allow a trickle of fans into the arena. Hence, some 2,500 fans saw the Habs even the series with the Leafs and then sweep the Winnipeg Jets.
For the Vegas series, all of 3,500 supporters were in the barn for the Saint Jean Baptiste miracle, when the Canadiens ousted the Knights in the Game 6 joust.
Such a stupefying discrepancy might be explained if vaccination rates between Quebec and American cities were vastly different. Florida, home to the Lightning, has a 53 per cent level of people who have received one dose; whereas 45 per cent have gotten the second shot.
In Montreal, as of this writing, more than 540,000 people are fully vaccinated, with 1.5 million folks having received the first dose. For the past two weeks there have been less than 100 positive new cases reported daily in the city of 4.2 million. In Quebec City, where I live, there have been less than 10 new cases reported daily for more than two weeks.
In the entire province of nearly nine million, as of this week, 117 were in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, of which 35 were in intensive care.
Again, as of this writing, the pressure was enormous on the government to let more folks into the stands for what could well be the one and only Stanley Cup final for some time to come.
Habs fans have waited 28 years for this moment since the last final appearance. How many will be there to witness it?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.