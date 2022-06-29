Greenland hasn’t exactly been on my radar until recently. I knew little about it except that my father, who was in the Air Force during the Second World War, apparently flew there from Newfoundland once.
Apart from that, the world’s largest island was just there, a hulking mass with glaciers and fjords and Inuit villages snuggled up to Canada’s Arctic island cluster.
This general obliviousness to Greenland changed to eager curiosity in the past few days, the result of a compelling TV series and the diplomatic resolution of a long-simmering dispute with Denmark.
The dispute was over Hans Island — Tartupaluk in Inuktitut — a tiny uninhabited muffin-shaped rock smack dab in the middle of Kennedy Passage separating Canada’s Ellesmere Island and Greenland, a Danish territory with limited independent governance.
Since 1973, when a treaty failed to agree on a borderline, Canada and Denmark played an almost playful game of hegemony on the island, planting flags and leaving bottles of booze to claim possession. It was known as the Whisky War.
The tone changed considerably a decade ago when Denmark sent navy gunboats and landed troops on the island. Canada responded by flying in the defence minister and entourage in a helicopter to defiantly walk the island.
The stand-off continued benignly until a few weeks ago, seemingly out of the blue, Canada and Denmark signed an agreement to settle the dispute by simply dividing the island roughly in two, thereby creating a land boundary between Canada and a European nation.
As ministers from both nations declared — without actually using the R-word — the peace pact was a direct response to stepped-up aggressive actions by the Russian federation.
Now, to the fictionalized world of Greenland politics, as depicted in the riveting fourth season of the Netflix series “Borgen.” In the series, which focuses on the travails of the Danish foreign minister, a huge oil discovery on the island by a Canadian oil exploration company sparks tension and political chicanery between Denmark and its distant territory. (Greenland, incidentally, slapped a moratorium on oil exploration last year).
Into the fray leap scheming Americans, Chinese and Russians, all angling for economic or military advantage. Mix in intrigues over military manoeuvers on the vast island and the world is on pins and needles — as are viewers.
While “Borgen” is an imagined scenario intended for dramatic impact, it does depict with a certain realistic credibility the newfound strategic importance of the Arctic and northern regions in the face of Russian aggression under Vladimir Putin.
And this is where Canada’s status in the diplomatic and military world is somewhat more fraught than resolving a dispute over an inconsequential island with a friendly nation and fellow North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member.
As NATO leaders gathered in Madrid for what is being called the most significant shift in the alliance since the Cold War, Canada is under pressure to step up its commitments.
Canada has been called a NATO “slacker” by various voices, from domestic critics to European and American leaders, seemingly based on how large a percentage of the national pie goes to military spending. The current figure is 1.4 percent of gross domestic product, which, coincidentally is exactly the same as Denmark.
NATO would like to see members chip in closer to two percent, particularly now with the alliance mobilizing against the Russian threat.
The latest federal government budget addressed to a modest degree apparent shortcomings in taxpayers’ dollars spent on defence, by adding an extra $6.1 billion over five years, totaling about $36 billion although that would only notch up spending to 1.5 percent of GDP.
More spending or not, what is problematic for Canadian armed forces is recruitment. Beset by a stream of accusations of sexual harassment within the military, active forces numbers have tumbled and there is a shortfall of about 10 percent.
With Canada being called upon to commit more battle-ready troops to its 2,000-soldier training mission in Latvia, the lack of trained soldiers rather than the amount of spending would seem to be the bigger issue.
It’s a relief then, for Canada’s military, that at least it need not spend a dime or dispatch a single soldier to defend Hans Island from the Danes.
