It’s rare that news from Canada makes headlines in the big media south of the border, but two stories did catch their attention this summer. There was the smoke from forest fires in northern Quebec, a story that millions of Americans were literally breathing. Sorry about that, eh?
Then there was the tabloid-worthy bombshell of the break-up of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 18-year marriage to Sophie Gregoire. Like him or not, Trudeau is seen in the international media as some kind of political sex symbol with his youthful virility and all that.
The Trudeau-Gregoire split came as a surprise, although in certain circles the marriage was known to have been on the rocks for a while, but mom and dad put up a facade for the kids and the public. That strategy continues somewhat, with Gregoire moving out of the house but the family — they have three kids — vacationing together last week.
The split inevitably gave rise to reflections on the role of the prime minister’s spouse, a temptation, alas, I cannot resist.
A while back my wife and I watched the TV series “The First Lady.” We venture to suggest the saga doesn’t rate enough fresh tomatoes to make a sandwich.
To their credit, Viola Davis, who plays Michelle Obama; Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Betty Ford; and Gillian Anderson, who plays Eleanor Roosevelt, bravely soldier through an eye-rollingly maudlin script.
There’s a bit of Canadian content amid the Americano mythmaking, with Kiefer Sutherland as FDR chomping defiantly on his cigarette holder and hanging his head remorsefully when Eleanor finds Franklin’s love letters to his mistress.
On that point, there is a brief scene where Eleanor and Lorena Hickok, her girlfriend — take that any way you want — snuggle by a campfire, presumably on the couple’s famous road trip with the first lady at the wheel of a Plymouth convertible, visiting various spots in eastern Quebec in the summer of 1933.
So, should someone ever pitch a screenplay about Canadian first ladies, what might that be like? Well, first of all, it wouldn’t have “First Ladies” in the title since such a thing doesn’t officially exist in this country. The position doesn’t actually officially exist either in the U.S. by statute, but merely by convention.
There are not a lot of obvious candidates among the spouses of Canadian prime ministers, all but one of whom have been male and all but two have been married.
Mackenzie King was a bachelor, a self-loathing patron of brothels as a young man, and possessing a morbid fixation on his dead mother.
R.B. Bennett, though a ladies’ man of sorts, never tied the knot, possibly due to a rare penile disease.
If the criteria for inclusion in a TV drama is that the spouse did something interesting before and/or during the PM’s time in office, the pickings are somewhat slim.
We suppose Margaret Sinclair would be a lock, her story both titillating and touching. It’s still hard to believe she married Justin’s dad when she was 22 and he was 51.
The tale of the turbulent years of the Trudeau’s marriage was recounted in an award-winning 2002 CBC drama “Trudeau,” which, perhaps mercifully for the title character, debuted two years after Pierre’s passing.
Sinclair, now 74, went on to be a successful author and advocate for mental health issues, and, of course, mother to a prime minister.
Maureen McTeer, wife of short-term Conservative PM Joe Clark, might make an interesting subject. Her decision to keep her own name won the admiration of feminists. She is the author of several books, a law professor and a specialist in health policy. McTeer is the only wife of a Canadian prime minister to run for Parliament, though she lost.
Or maybe Mila Mulroney, glamorously and stoically standing by her man during the depths of Brian’s despair following his failed first leadership bid, and plotting against the above-mentioned Clark. We can imagine a scene of intense glaring between Mila and Maureen.
Others? Laureen Tesky, the improbably personable wife of the icy Stephen Harper, an adept motorcycle enthusiast?; Aline Chrétien, alerting Jean to an intruder outside their bedroom door in the prime minister’s residence?; Agnes Macdonald, daughter of a Jamaica plantation slave-owner, who married Sir John A. in 1867 while he was in England?
All this said, someday some screenwriter might put together the “untold story” of Justin and Sophie’s dramatic marriage and break-up. Or not.
— Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.