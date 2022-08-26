A mere 300 or so years ago, the empire known as Nouvelle France swept in a vast arc from Newfoundland, the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, the Great Lakes, westward to the Rockies, and south along the Mississippi basin and all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. Virtually all the territory to the north and west of the burgeoning American colonies was French-claimed soil.
Nouvelle France, however, as one historian put it, was a colossus with feet of clay.
Within less than a hundred years, with the surrender of New France to Great Britain in 1763 in the Seven Years War, and the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, the French presence in North America shrunk to what is now Quebec, pockets of New Brunswick, and some Metis settlements in the West.
This brief history lesson is an attempt to put into context the state of French in Canada as revealed in the most recent national census figures released last week. Depending on whether you are a glass half-full or half-empty person, the data either confirms the astounding miracle of French survival, or the inevitable withering of the French fact in an English-dominated continent.
Without boring you with a fog of statistics, the upshot of the census is that more people speak French as their first language in Quebec, but fewer people are speaking French at home. The drop in French speakers at home from the last census in 2016 was 79 percent to 77.5 percent. Twenty years ago, it was 82.3 percent.
A study last year from the province’s language monitoring agency projected on the basis of current demographic trends that by 2036, about 75 percent of Quebecers will be speaking French at home. The study said English accounts for about half of those non-French speakers, the rest any one of a polyglot panorama of languages.
We hasten to add, the greater Montreal area, one of the most diverse urban communities in the world, is the focus of these demographic trends. In the various regions of the province, the linguistic needle has barely budged in decades.
These stats may not sound like hair-on-fire stuff to most folks, but to the Quebec government the trend signifies a “disturbing decline,” according to Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for language laws in the province. Earlier this year, Jolin-Barrette piloted the government’s sweeping update of the elemental Quebec language law, Bill 101, brought in by the Parti Québecois in 1977.
The aim of Bill 96 was to arrest the perceived erosion of the use of French in Quebec. It could take years to measure the impact of the changes, but even the most optimistic observers concede if the measures increase the use of French, it would be in the workplace, and not in the home.
Barring a baby boom among francophone women of epic proportions — a latter day “revenge of the cradle” — there appears little lawmakers can do to force up the rate of French spoken at home.
This has been a core issue for Quebec for decades. In 1988, then-premier Robert Bourassa said the low birth rate among francophones “is the No. 1 national question of the time, much more than the creation of an independent republic of Quebec.”
Another former premier, PQ leader Lucien Bouchard, sparked a major furore on the 1995 referendum campaign for that above-mentioned republic, when he said in a speech: “We’re one of the white races that has fewest children. That suggests we haven’t solved our family problems.”
The “family” is the key word in that utterance. As one Latino Montreal put it in a commentary: “No Latino family I know questions the importance of knowing French. The children acquire it in school. On the other hand, it is absurd to expect Spanish-speaking people (or speakers of any different language) to speak French among themselves at home or in social gatherings in their communities.”
The key to French survival, commentators say, should be on bolstering the use of French in the workplace, through laws like Bill 96, and increasing immigration of French-speaking people. Neither is a guaranteed solution.
Three hundred years ago, the challenge to French survival in North America was military and political. Nowadays, the battle to preserve and even grow the use of French in the remaining bastion of the language has become legal and socio-economic.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.
