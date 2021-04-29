It’s been many years since we were faced with the challenge of arranging child care for our first born, so details of our thinking at the time are sketchy.
We were both working full-time with jobs that often meant irregular hours. We figured that given the cost and complications of daycare we’d be better off to arrange in-home nannies for our son. It may have cost marginally more, but we would have more control over our domestic situation. So we thought. Four or five nannies later, we gave up and enrolled junior in a local daycare.
A couple of years later, our second son came along, and we decided it would be best overall if mom put her career on pause and became a full-time mother and we’d try to get by on one income. By that time, son #1 was old enough for public school so we didn’t have to pony up for daycare for him anyway.
As luck would have it, Quebec introduced its ground-breaking subsidized daycare program in 1997, the same year son #2 started public school. Oh well.
For the thousands upon thousands of parents who have been able to use the system in the 21 years since it was adopted, particularly single working mothers, there is no question Quebec’s early child care program has been a triumph.
Back then, access to a space in a government-certified non-profit daycare centre was pegged at $5 a day. Today, the fixed rate is $8.35. As you might expect, with rates so low for quality childcare, the supply of spaces doesn’t meet demand.
About 235,000 Quebec children attend subsidized daycare while there is a waiting list of nearly 50,000. The program costs Quebec taxpayers $2.5 billion annually.
Despite its cost and failure to meet demand, Quebec’s daycare program has become a model for the world. The social impact has been massive, from reduced poverty rates, to improved academic performance of children, to the boost in the economy from the infrastructure and workforce the network generates.
What’s more, as a key 2017 economic study of Quebec’s system has proven, thanks to increases in tax revenue, “there is no net cost for taxpayers since the system more than pays for itself.”
The federal Liberal Party, possessing a significant base in Quebec, has long embraced the case for low cost daycare, which fits comfortably under its mantra of boosting the middle class and wiping out child poverty. A national subsidized daycare program was in the party’s 2015 platform when it won a majority government.
Six years and a minority government situation later, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, soaring pandemic spending notwithstanding, finally made a firm commitment to a national child care and early learning system in the budget presented on April 19. The budget committed $30 billion over five years, building to nearly $10 billion annually. Its goal is to see a program in place in all provinces and territories within five years, at an “average cost of $10 a day.”
It’s probably not a coincidence that the champions of subsidized daycare in Quebec and on the federal level are both women. Pauline Marois, the mother of four, was the education and families minister in Quebec who brought in the program. She had been finance minister and later first woman premier of Quebec (2012-14).
Chrystia Freeland, mother of three, is Canada’s first female finance minister, after serving in foreign affairs and international trade. She is generally assumed to be the ready and able successor to Trudeau when he decides to leave politics.
In her budget speech, which Freeland says she wrote herself - she is a former financial journalist and author of two books - she said, “in making this historic commitment, I want to thank the visionary leaders of Quebec, particularly Quebec's feminists, who have shown the rest of Canada the way forward.”
Marois returned the favour, applauding Freeland for “her determination, her ability to make quite daring decisions.”
Freeland will need a ton of determination to see the ambitious plan through, particularly since daycare is firmly within provincial jurisdiction.
Still, given the program's appeal for parents and for vote-hungry governments, it will be hard for individual provinces to resist. Quebec, meanwhile, will likely use the extra federal funding to help meet the demand for its inspirational program.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. He can be reached at pmblack@videotron.ca.
