It is one of the ironies of Canadian political history: Lester Pearson is the only Canadian to win a Nobel Peace prize. He received the honor in 1957 for his role when he was Canada’s external affairs minister in defusing the Suez Crisis. A few years later, as prime minister, Pearson would preside over Canada’s brief but tumultuous dance with nuclear weapons.
To double down on the irony, it was the previous government’s handling of the question of nuclear weapons on Canadian soil that led directly to Pearson becoming prime minister and being handed the atomic hot potato.
What inspires this reflection on events some six decades ago is the recent attention paid to the North American Air Defence Command (NORAD) and its shooting down of suspect flying objects. We also have in mind Vladimir Putin’s periodic nuclear saber rattling over the war in Ukraine.
The fact that Canada was for a period of about five years a “nuclear power” would probably astonish people these days given the country’s reputation as a global peace-keeper. However, the high risk stakes of the Cold War were such that Canada was more or less compelled to join the nuclear club as a statement of solidarity with the United States.
Canada and the U.S. signed the NORAD agreement in 1957 with the express intent of deterring any nuclear strike by the Soviet Union. The agreement had been negotiated between the Eisenhower administration and that of the Liberal government at the time. The Liberals, however, were unexpectedly defeated in the June 1957 election, ushering into power the “Prairie Renegade,” Conservative John Diefenbaker.
The new prime minister had a steely predisposition to be suspicious of Americans, coupled with a gift for dithering and flip-flopping on an issue depending on the day.
To meet the NORAD commitment the Diefenbaker government acquired a set of four defence systems, two for the home front and two for its NATO contingent in Europe. All this military hardware tallied up to what would be $6 billion in 2023 dollars. and it was all essentially useless because Diefenbaker refused to arm the fighters and missiles with nuclear warheads.
Diefenbaker’s reasoning was that Canada need not arm its hardware with nuclear force until it was needed. Though he may have been satisfied such logistical absurdity gave him cover from opponents of nuclear weapons, the Cuban missile crisis of October 1962 exploded that notion.
According to many first-person accounts of what happened, Canada’s response to the crisis was an embarrassing and shameful display of Diefenbaker’s blind antipathy to the U.S. combined with his reckless indecision.
It started within hours of President John F. Kennedy’s famous televised address about the Russian missiles on Cuban soil with Diefenbaker proposing an international committee visit the island “to ascertain what the facts are.”
This clumsy slap in the face to Kennedy was followed within hours by a NORAD request that Canada raise its military alert level to Defcon 3. Diefenbaker overruled his defence experts and rejected the request. It wasn’t until three days later, when the crisis had started to abate, that Diefenbaker joined other American allies in standing at the ready.
Regardless, should the Soviets have launched an attack from Mother Russia during the crisis, Canada’s Bomarc missiles, installed on two newly built bases in Northern Ontario and Quebec, would have been ineffective without nuke tips.
The particularly galling thing for the Americans was that the Diefenbaker government had begged the U.S. military to install the bases on Canadian soil to avoid a potential nuclear battle between the Soviets and the Americans taking place over the skies of Toronto and Montreal.
Diefenbaker’s dithering and damage to relations with the U.S. came to an end with the April 1963 election. Pearson had announced the Liberals, in the spirit of respecting Canada’s NATO commitments, would arm weapons in Canada and Europe with the nuclear armaments they were designed for.
Pearson won a minority and the deed was done, but not for long. Five years later Pierre Trudeau succeeded him and promptly announced the removal of nukes from Canadian soil as part of Canada’s signing of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
All but two of the Bomarc missiles, we are told, ended up being used as drone targets by the U.S. Air Force. The others are in museums.
So ended Canada’s brief affair with nuclear weapons and, of course, today, all Canadian military hardware is “conventional.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.