We’ve had our Subaru Forester — our second one — for more than 13 years. The first one ran 14 years until it could run no more. The current one is still humming along, although it makes some strange noises, not unlike the groans of its aging owners.
Sooner or later, though, we’ll have to face the automotive existential dilemma of what to do for wheels to get about town. Go carless and rent when needed from one of the popular auto sharing services? Or buy another car, and if so what kind? What about electric?
Should we decide to continue our nearly 30-year brand loyalty, Subaru does make an electric vehicle. The Solterra retails for some $44,000 US plus taxes, which would be about $40,000 beyond what we’d be willing to pay. Still, were we in a position to arrange financing, we would be eligible for up to $12,000 in government incentives — $7,000 from Quebec, $5,000 from the feds.
Those incentives to encourage e-vehicle purchases are but one piece of a much larger strategy Canada is putting into place to try to take a leading role in transitioning away from gas-fueled transport.
Just before Christmas, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, fresh from the success of the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, announced measures to put significant pressure on vehicle manufacturers to turn out more battery-driven product for consumers, and soon.
By 2026, one-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada must be electric. That quota increases to 60 percent in 2030 and 100 percent by 2035. Failure to do so could bring penalties of up to $20,000 a vehicle, although how that would be enforced is unclear.
These are ambitious targets, and not without their critics. The most recent data shows a scant 7.2 percent of vehicles sold in Canada this year were fully electric or hybrid. That was a slight bump up from 5.2 percent in 2021, which, being a pandemic year, might not be the best comparison.
The drive to put EVs in the garages of the nation is part of the Liberal government’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Passenger vehicles make up about half of road emissions and a tenth of overall emissions.
As just about anyone who has bought an EV recently can tell you, be prepared to wait for months for delivery of your gas-free ride. Critics say the new guidelines will only increase pressure on an already strained supply chain.
Another component of Canada’s big push to the bright new world of electrification targets the burgeoning electric vehicle battery market. In a 2019 strategy called “mines to mobility” the federal government laid out a plan to accelerate development of Canada’s bounty of minerals key to the manufacture of batteries such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, copper, nickel and rare earth elements.
At the same, the feds are aggressively pursuing battery makers with the lure of easy availability of these critical materials, and of course, government financing.
Canada’s Energizer bunny of an innovation, science and industry minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, has been zipping around the world signing deals with major players like GM, Ford, Stellantis, Honda for manufacturing projects along the battery supply chain.
Earlier this month, Champagne returned from Europe with a commitment from Volkswagen to consider building a battery plant in Canada. A further feather in Champagne’s cap would be if VW picked Becancour in Quebec, which has become a hub of electric vehicle development.
Canada’s amped-up effort to capitalize on the electric shift coincides with that of the United States, notably the green energy incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Both countries see huge opportunity as Europe and other big economies of the world seek to wean their supply chains off dependence on China in the EV industry.
That electric vehicle supply chain is expected to be high on the agenda when the “three amigos” — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — meet in Mexico City in about 10 days.
In the meantime, while the big players sort out this EV thing, we’ll plug along in our gas-guzzling dinosaur of a car and hope we can postpone our personal reckoning with the electric revolution.
— Richard L. Gast, Extension Program Educator II: Horticulture, Natural Resources, Energy; Agriculture Programs Assistant (retired); Cornell Cooperative Extension of Franklin County. 355 West Main St., Suite 150, Malone, 12953. Call 483-7403, fax 483-6214 or email franklin@cornell.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.