For Canadians, Russia’s barbaric assault on Ukraine is especially personal and wrenching. That’s because Canada is home to the second largest population of people claiming Ukrainian heritage next to Russia and, of course, Ukraine.
Officially, some 1.4 million Canadians of Ukrainian blood call this land home. In the United States, the figure is about one million. While ranked as the tenth largest ethnic group in Canada, the influence and presence of Ukrainians has been vastly greater than their numbers.
Oddly enough, thinking of Canada’s Ukrainian heritage stirs a nostalgic childhood memory. Back in the days of black and white television, following the Saturday night hockey game was the variety show called Juliette, whose epinonimous host Juliette, neé Sysak, was a proud daughter of Polish-Ukrainian immigrants.
The hockey games Juliette followed included players with names like Johnny Bucyk, Terry Sawchuk, Eddie Shack and Johnny Bower - born John Kiszkan. Later would come Wayne Gretzky, Dave Andreychuck, Walter Tkaczuk, Cale Makar and dozens of other Canadian stars with Ukrainian roots.
I grew up in a place where Ukrainians were particularly prominent, from miners to politicians to musicians. We had a Ukrainian community hall, Ukrainian music and cultural groups and there’s still a park there with a statue of a famous poet in it, imported from Kyiv, commemorating Ukrainian settlers.
Those settlers began arriving in Canada at the end of the 19th century as the federal government sought people to farm and develop the vast western territories being opened up by railroads. Some 170,000 Ukrainians arrived in the new land between 1891 and 1914.
There is the dark side to the Canadian Ukrainian story, whereby during the First World War about 8,500 Ukrainians, many of them born on Canadian soil, were deemed “enemy aliens” and rounded up and put into prison camps. The prisoners had the misfortune of hailing from the part of Ukraine within the Austro-Hungarian empire border and therefore considered sympathetic to the German side.
Descendants of those interned in the camps, two camps of which were in Quebec, have long sought some official redress from the Canadian government.
Ukrainians continue to be high profile in this country. As two very diverse current examples, take Katheryn Winnick and Chrystia Freeland. Winnick, who played the fearless, fearsome shield-maiden Lagertha in the hit TV series Vikings, spoke only Ukrainian at home until she started school.
Winnick was one of the first players from the entertainment world to raise alarm about the invasion and call for outside help for Ukraine. She’s posted pictures from a recent visit to Ukraine, including one with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife.
Chrystia Freeland, the federal minister of finance and deputy prime minister, is perhaps the second most powerful person in Canada. She also has a strong Ukrainian heritage on the side of her mother, Halyna Chomiak, the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, and a lawyer who helped draft the constitution of Ukraine when it gained its independence as the Soviet empire collapsed in 1991. Canada, incidentally, was the first country to recognize an independent Ukraine.
Freeland studied at university in Kyiv, while working on a Harvard degree in Russian history and literature. She started her high-profile career in journalism in Ukraine as a correspondent for The Economist and The Washington Post.
She wrote two bestsellers exposing Russia’s transition from communist corruption to capitalist excess, namely the rise of the oligarchs. Needless to say she knows well the inner workings of Putin’s regime, and, even moreso in her later role as Canada’s foreign affairs minister.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Freeland has been included in several announcements by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - flanked, incidentally, by two other powerful women in the Liberal cabinet, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Annand.
Though Freeland’s loathing of Putin’s regime is well known, what has been remarkable is how restrained she has been in keeping her personal family background out of the public discussion of the outrage and horror over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
That said, reports say she has been an influential force, as finance minister, in getting G7 countries to act swiftly to impose harsh economic sanctions intended to cripple the Russian economy.
As the war grinds on with such imaginably horrific consequences, Canada, home to a large extended family, has begun to welcome what the federal government has deemed an “unlimited” number of Ukrainians. As it has done for more than 130 years.
Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.