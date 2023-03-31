Readers of the Press-Republican would be well aware of President Joe Biden’s visit to Ottawa last week and not just because they are keen students of current affairs.
Biden’s visit — the first non-G7 howdy-do by a POTUS since Barack Obama in 2010 — was the stage for the announcement of the closing of the Roxham Road irregular immigration crossing that has bedeviled both Canadian and American politicians for years.
We have learned since last week’s signing of the amended Safe Third Country Agreement that a deal had been worked out between Canadian and U.S. officials almost exactly a year ago. The pact was not announced at the time out of fear of triggering a mass surge of immigrants wanting to beat the deadline for the agreement coming into effect while officials worked out the details.
The impetus for speeding up the bureaucratic process was Biden’s visit to Ottawa, announced several months ago. It would be almost inconceivable on the political level, given the intensity of the Roxham problem, for Biden to arrive in Canada without delivering something on such a prickly cross-border issue.
According to a diplomatic official cited in a detailed behind-the-scenes report by CBC, the deal was only finalized the day before Biden arrived last Thursday.
The resolution of the Roxham problem, ignoring what impact it has on desperate migrants, was a gift from Biden to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped in a pretty bow, drawing uncommonly generous praise from Quebec Premier Francois Legault, not known as a big fan of Trudeau. Legault had been militating for months for Ottawa to stem the flow of Roxham migrants, the vast majority of whom ended up dependent on Quebec’s social resources.
While Roxham was a clear win for Trudeau, Biden and, we suppose, the citizens of Plattsburgh who witnessed the parade of immigrant-laden buses over the years, the more dramatic domestic backdrop for the presidential visit was a simmering imbroglio over alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections.
Call it the power of suggestion or whatever, but Biden seemed to inadvertently reflect what was eating official Ottawa when he said in his otherwise speech to the House of Commons, in reference to Canada’s immigration policies: “Today I applaud China for stepping up, or, excuse me, I applaud Canada.” Recovering from the slip of the tongue, Biden said, “You can tell what I’m thinking about China. I won’t get into that yet.”
The president never really did “get into” Canada’s problem with Chinese meddling which must have come as a relief for Trudeau. Over the past few months a series of media stories based on leaks from unnamed intelligence sources have alleged Beijing has aided certain candidates in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
In a related development, on the eve of Biden’s arrival, a Toronto MP quit the Liberal caucus over a TV report’s allegations he suggested to a Chinese diplomat to delay the release of two Canadians in prison in China because an early release would benefit (inexplicably) the Conservative opposition.
Dan Hong has since hired a lawyer to sue the news outlet making the accusation.
Leading up to this, an amped up Parliamentary opposition demanding to know what the government knows, have hounded Trudeau to call a public inquiry into Chinese interference, an undertaking that would be problematic considering much of the intelligence gathered about what’s been going on would be under the normal protective secrecy of national security.
After weeks of unrelenting opposition pressure, Trudeau came up with the time-buying and face-saving strategy of appointing an “independent special rapporteur” who would be “tasked with assessing the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada’s electoral processes.” Besides China, there are concerns about Russia and India messing about in Canadian elections.
The man picked for the thankless task is David Johnston, a former governor general — appointed by the previous Conservative government — with a long record of service to the public in various capacities above and beyond his stellar career as a lawyer and former dean of University of Toronto law school.
Johnston has until May 23 to determine whether, in his opinion, a public inquiry is necessary. Regardless of what he concludes, the issue of foreign election interference may be as persistent an irritant to Trudeau as Roxham Road — but with this issue the American president can’t bail him out.
— Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.