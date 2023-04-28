There’s been somewhat of a festival of speculation on the future of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he and the party celebrated the 10th anniversary of his taking over the helm of the critically listing Liberal liner on April 14, 2013.
Since he squeaked out a minority government in the midst of a pandemic 18 months ago, the national punditry has been on high alert for any hint, clue, leak or backroom whisper of Trudeau’s intentions.
For the record, Trudeau was as emphatic as he could possibly be about sticking around for the next vote, presumably at least two years down the road, when he appeared on the popular Radio-Canada talk show Tout le monde en parle recently.
He said he’s still got the mojo and enthusiasm for the job, so … next question. Of course, what else was he going to say?
Regardless, after more than eight years in the high pressure job of prime minister with a slaughter line of issues to deal with daily – not to mention the nasty opposition and scurrilous media – it would be natural and expected for Trudeau to reflect on the path ahead.
He’s been leader since his first two children were little, and the third was born the year after he became prime minister in 2015. It would seem, therefore, the Trudeaus have been able to find an acceptable balance of family and politics. So, we can maybe rule out wanting to quit the top job in the country to spend more time with the kids.
Many a pundit has put forth the argument the Trudeau brand is stale and getting staler as the months tick down on the pact the Liberals made with the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) to sustain the minority government until 2025.
The opposite of stale is fresh, leading the same pundit lineup to trot out the usual suspects who might be eager to step into Trudeau’s well-worn loafers and magically rejuvenate the governing party. The obvious names are Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, former national bank governor Mark Carney, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and National Defence Minister Anita Anand.
None of the above, though having redeeming qualities, is a home run, although any of the Quebec candidates would probably guarantee the Liberals a solid base upon which to build enough seats to retain a hold on power.
So what would be the compelling reason for Trudeau to call it quits?
For starters, despite all the blather coming from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that Canada is broken and it’s all Justin’s fault, polls show the Liberals under Trudeau still have a realistic shot at winning at least another minority if an election were held today.
The Canada 338 poll cruncher site shows the Liberals and NDP combined have more than 50 percent support, compared to 34 percent for Poilievre’s Tories. Even if the Conservatives win more seats overall than the Liberals, the only way they could hope to govern would be with the support of the separatist Bloc Québecois, and how would that look?
With the newborn bromance between Trudeau and Premier François Legault – it was almost embarrassing how the premier gushed over the prime minister at a recent announcement – the Liberals stand to hold or gain in Quebec, barring a major blow-up over looming court decisions on controversial language laws.
Vanquishing Poilievre, the most obnoxious of a string of recent Conservative leaders, may be incentive enough for Trudeau to give it another go. Perhaps he sees himself as a Bidenesque safe bet summoned to save the country from a Trump-like Poilievre.
There is also the call of the history books and Trudeau’s place in them. If he remains prime minister until the next election, presumably sometime in 2025, he will have leapfrogged over the tenure of three of his predecessors and zeroed in on Stephen Harper, at nine years and 271 days.
(Pierre Trudeau served a total of 15 years, the third longest-serving prime minister).
Does such an aspiration motivate him? Hard to tell. But what remains true about Justin Trudeau is that even though he’s been at centre stage for a decade, not to mention his celebrity youth, Canadians don’t really know what he’s thinking.
So let the speculation continue.
— Peter Black is a radio broadcaster and writer based in Quebec City. He has worked on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in Montreal as a newspaper reporter and editor, and as a translator and freelance writer. Email him: pmblack@videotron.ca.
