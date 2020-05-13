The reopening of the North Country economy, which we hope is very soon, affords us all a great opportunity.
Yes, reopening the economy will provide us with a bit more freedoms than we have experienced in recent months, but it will also present us the chance to give something back.
Much has been taken from us since the coronavirus pandemic took a stranglehold on life about two months ago.
We've had to stay at home, social distance and wear masks. Some lost jobs.
Others, those who were stricken with the virus, fought for their lives.
Some lost their lives, forever impacting their families.
Our thoughts and prayers are with those families, and we long for the day of a coronavirus-free world again.
The impact has also hurt the economy, not only locally, but statewide, nationwide and globally.
More than 30 million people in the U.S. have lost jobs, and countless businesses have closed their doors permanently.
In the North Country, workers have also been hit hard, and we've seen our share of businesses close with no plans to reopen.
Many of the most damaged have been bars and restaurants.
The food and beverage industry can be difficult even in good times so imagine what it will be like to try and survive after losing two months of revenue.
There is a way we can all help.
When the North Country reopens, people can choose to shop local as a way of supporting their friends and neighbors in business.
While the reopening restrictions are likely to include measures such as continuing to social distance, wearing masks and perhaps limiting restaurant seating to 50 percent capacity, there should be ample opportunity to support these local businesses.
As the warmer weather rolls around, more restaurants will be able to offer outdoor seating, which is much more conducive to keeping the coronavirus at bay than a stuffed dining room.
Great burgers, steaks, pizza, wings, and of course michigans, and many more delicacies are available at so many local restaurants and we encourage people to test them out.
Many have supported local businesses by ordering takeout the past two months, and it would be nice to see that gesture continue as things improve.
Many of those who have found themselves on the unemployment line due to the shutdown have been food service workers.
Waiters, waitresses and bartenders have been out of work for two months, losing precious wages and tips.
When business reopens, those servers will be faced with the difficult challenge of serving food and drinks in a much more cautious approach.
Their efforts will certainly deserve a robust tip, which is not only merited, but will go a long way in helping these workers get back on their financial feet.
Bars and restaurants are not the only businesses that could use local support. Service and retail industries need your help too.
Buying local has been a campaign in many regions of the state and country for years, but it is perhaps more important now, than ever.
