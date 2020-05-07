As New York’s pause to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic draws near the reexamination date of May 15, talk has been slowly turning toward reopening the state for business and leisure.
Such talk indicates that perhaps the worst is behind us, and better days are only weeks ahead.
We certainly hope so, but there is still so much to consider.
The top priority needs to be the health and safety of the public.
Yes, the economy has taken a major hit the past two months, and people are desperate to get back to normal, but it cannot be at the sacrifice of people’s lives.
Nonetheless, the North Country appears to be in prime position to be one of the first areas of the state to perhaps reopen.
The rate of infection is much lower here, and the region has met most of the state criteria for reopening.
Quite simply, we are in a much better position than the New York City area downstate, which has been the epicenter for the virus in the nation, and around the world.
We have achieved such an open-ready status largely by doing what the health experts told us to: stay home, wash hands, social distance.
That is to everyone’s credit.
It also helps that we have nowhere near the population of downstate, and with travel across the Canadian border severely restricted, the opportunity to stem the virus here was much greater.
Local officials have started working on plans on how business can re-open and kick-start the economy.
Bars and restaurants are what most people think about when they long for what place they want to go to once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
We would think that those establishments will be looking at a new way of doing business, at least for the short-term, and maybe for a much longer term.
The old saying “No shirt, no shoes, no service,” might have to be revised to include “no mask” at least for a while.
Restaurants are also probably going to have to limit the number of customers they can seat in order to maintain social distancing.
The start of the outdoor dining season is upon us, and that will help give some restaurants a better opportunity to safely serve customers.
Other businesses will also have to make plans for how they will go forward in the post-coronavirus world.
Many have undoubtedly figured out new ways to make business models work over the past two months, and it will be interesting to see how many new business practices will stick around.
Successful businesses are usually the ones that can adapt to a changing landscape and keep up with trends. The coronavirus shutdown has forced just about every business to take stock of the way they do things, and that can actually be refreshing.
Hopefully business will come back better than ever, and the North Country regional economy will be strong again soon.
But with our health and safety at such possible risk, it is better that we walk first before we run.
