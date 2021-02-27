‘Bitter Alpine’ offers cold-blooded thriller

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this month, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = A snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
“Bitter Alpine” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Mary Daheim’s Emma Lord reboot continues to entertain with “Bitter Alpine.”
A young woman, unknown to the small Alpine community, is found dead at a rundown motel in town. None of the locals knew Rachel Jane Douglas, but when the young woman’s death makes headlines, Emma Lord, newspaper publisher and editor of “The Alpine Advocate,” sets out to learn who the victim was and why she was visiting Alpine.
The only information Emma learns of the mysterious woman is from her driver’s license. It confirms Douglas’s age and residence. There is not enough information, but the story soon becomes much more prominent when a slew of domestic violence cases arise in and around the small logging town.
Along with her husband, Sheriff Milo Dodge, Emma, and reporter Allison Lindahl, identify handful of victims to interview. What they discover propels Emma, Milo, and Allison down a dangerous, disturbing path.
Car crashes, missing persons, and cold-blooded murder keep this ongoing series engaging. As in previous novels, “Bitter Alpine” is a busy mystery, which loyal readers of Emma and company will find plenty to enjoy. Newcomers should start from the beginning at “The Alpine Advocate” to refresh the long list of characters and ever-changing developments of this compelling series.
“Sophomores” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Propulsive and unflinching, Sean Desmond’s “Sophomores” chronicles the lives of a Texas family living in the 1980s. Told from three different perspectives, Desmond tells the story of Pat, Anne, and their son Dan, as each character navigates the heartache and struggles of those turbulent times.
This wildly intelligent novel starts with fifteen-year-old Dan, who escapes his unyielding parents as he attends his sophomore year at Jesuit College Prep. Despite his grim home life, Dan’s story is one of redemption and hope. His harrowing adolescent years are scarred with uncertainty and pain, mostly from living and dealing with his overbearing parents. He meanders through most of the book, trying to discover his primary purpose. During his academic years, he learns his life calling and identity. It is a powerful discovery.
Most of Dan’s father Pat’s chapters pigeonhole the man as an alcoholic, unlucky, tragic individual. Pat spends most of his days at a bar numbing himself—and his pain. Readers are aware of Pat’s battle with multiple sclerosis early on in the narrative. As the story deepens, readers feel sorry for Pat as his health starts to decline and he makes life-changing choices that alter his future.
Anne has the most potent story when she is summoned as a juror for a highly publicized attempted murder trial. Along with Anne’s interest in religion, she disputes the issue of men in power, an internal struggle and ongoing problem she wrestles with at home and in the courtroom. But Anne’s tipping point is the juror’s final verdict, which changes her beliefs about the morality of men.
“Sophomores” conveys the story of a family dealing with the hardships of suburban angst. It is a mature, sophisticated throwback to the 1980s with a rich, bitingly funny, stylistic tenderness.
“Camp Carnage” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
A cold-blooded killer targets young gay men and women at a summer camp in Elliot Arthur Cross and Joshua Winning’s campy young adult horror novel, “Camp Carnage.”
A group of gay youth is sent to Camp Genesis at their parents’ request to “help” them become heterosexuals. The gay conversion camp soon turns into the site of a bloodbath for a few unlucky campers.
Someone is stalking and killing the youth in the same vein as a Friday the 13th episode. There is a lot of blood, and the gruesome, maniacal executions are not for the faint of heart.
Cross and Winning keep the message for their readers loud and clear that being gay is not a choice and that there is nothing wrong with being different. The young campers’ parents do not see it that way, and they hope by sending their children to camp, they will return home as other people. But someone at the campsite is taking things into his or her own hands and bulldozing the idea that gay is good and picks off each youth in slasher-horror fashion.
Most of the novel is campy, and it does not take itself too seriously, sprinkling a cache of cliches throughout the narrative. “Camp Carnage” is reminiscent of horror movies like Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
