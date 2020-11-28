CASTINE WEST — A son, Hudson James, Sept. 1, 2020, to Katie Wright and Jesse West.
GOTTSCHALL — A daughter, Clementine Claire, Oct. 1, 2020, to Kelli and David Gottschall.
DROLLETTE — A son, Kolby Christopher, Oct. 2, 2020, to Rebecca and Kalob Drollette.
RIGGANS — A daughter, Athena Lorraine, Oct. 2, 2020, to Sabrina and Edward Riggans.
ROCK — A daughter, Lillian Elizabeth, Oct. 2, 2020, to Heather Nadeau and Jason Rock.
MANON — A daughter, Nora Lynn, Oct. 2, 2020, to Mallory Tyler and Ross Manon.
MULVERHILL — A son, Klayton James, Oct. 3, 2020, to Ruth and Cody Mulverhill.
YELLE — A son, Liam Timothy, Oct. 6, 2020, to Shandraya and Clifton Yelle.
BETTGER — A daughter, Sofia Lynn, Oct. 7, 2020, to Bianca and Rafael Bettger.
MORGANSON — A daughter, Caitlin Emery, Oct. 8, 2020, to Elizabeth and Jason Morganson.
QUICK — A daughter, Lydia Violet, Oct. 8, 2020, to Amanda and Jamie Quick.
RAYMOND — A daughter, Sofia Marie, Oct. 10, 2020, to Karen Murray and Zachary Raymond.
WYAND — A son, Luke Nicholas, Oct. 11, 2020, to Katie and Nickolas Wyand.
DUQUETTE — A daughter, Marah Joan, Oct. 13, 2020, to Amanda and Jacob Duquette.
LAW — A son, Rowan Wayne, Oct. 13, 2020, to Rebecca and Karl Law.
JACQUES — A son, Liam Ryder, Oct. 14, 2020, to Kara O'Hara and Matthew Jacques.
THOMAS — A daughter, Tammy Ann Jeannette, Oct. 15, 2020, to Cheyenne Reeves and Hunter Thomas.
MOLLOY — A son, Oden Kolby, Oct. 16, 2020, to Tear Dezan.
GEPPNER — A son, Kamden Michael, Oct. 21, 2020, to Susan Geppner.
ALMODOVAR-NEAL — A son, Elijah Michael, Oct. 21, 2020, to Maria Almodovar and Jacob Neal.
MAGUIRE — A daughter, Sloane Elizabeth, Oct. 22, 2020, to Kristina and Matthew McGuire.
DUCHAINE — A daughter, Harper Angelessia, Oct. 22, 2020, to Shelby and Heath Duchaine.
RUSHFORD — A daughter, Maizy Jane, Oct. 23, 2020, to Morgan Wilkins and Michael Rushford.
CASTINE — A daughter, Gabrielle Judith, Oct. 24, 2020, to Kandis Kowalowski and Edward Castine.
DIROLF — A son, Johnni Ryan, Oct. 24, 2020, to Stephanie Dirolf and Joseph Cordasco.
RODRIGUEZ — A son, Zorian Taylor, Oct. 25, 2020, to Alicia Nolan and Edwin Rodriguez.
WEIS — A daughter, Amy Sue, Oct. 25, 2020, to Lisa and Brian Weis.
GUENNEL — A son, Caiden Elliot, Oct. 26, 2020, to Kara-lyn Guennel and Isaiah Turner.
DUBREY — A son, Jayden Israel, Oct. 26, 2020, to Leah and Cory Dubrey.
WILCOX — A daughter, Charlie Ava, Oct. 26, 2020, to Katherine and Alvin Wilcox.
ATKINSON — A son, Arlen Jay, Oct. 27, 2020, to Casey and Timmy Atkinson.
ROBERT-WEED — A son, Kayden Joseph, Oct, 27, 2020, to Angel Weed and Joseph Robert.
RACINE — A son, Lincoln James, Oct. 27, 2020, to Tajene Spencer and Drew Racine.
LaMONICA — A daughter, Clara Kay, Oct. 30, 2020, to Danielle and Matthew LaMonica.
REBIDEAU — A son, Henry Alexander, Oct. 30, 2020, to Jessica and Justin Rebideau.
