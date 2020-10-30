PHINNEY — A son, Kolton Christopher, Aug. 8, 2020, to Jennifer Gumlaw and Nathan Phinney. 

WEST — A son, Hudson James, Sept. 1, 2020, to Katie Wright and Jesse West. 

DENO — A son, Maxim Lawrence, Sept. 1, 2020, to Jordan Sunderland and Jordan Deno.

ALLEN — A son, Oliver Patrick, Sept. 1, 2020, to Jordin and Michael Allen Jr.

ENLOW — A son, Charles Dale Jr., Sept. 1, 2020, to Jacqueline Hanson and Charles Enlow. 

FLORA — A son, Dax-Michael Lee, Sept. 2, 2020, to Amanda Martin and Shane-Michael Flora. 

PRAY — A son, King James, Sept. 2, 2020, to Krystle Booth and Bryan Pray.

SCHERMERHORN — A son, Blayke James, Sept. 2, 2020, to Mickaela Martineau and Kyle Schermerhorn.

LAPORTE — A son, Steffen Vulcan, Sept. 2, 2020, to Heather Braid and Aaron LaPorte. 

GADWAY — A daughter, Charlie Mae, Sept. 3, 2020, to Julie and Joseph Gadway. 

COOK — A son, Diesel Allen, Sept. 3, 2020, to Katelyn Damour and Justin Cook. 

DEYO-PUGH — A daughter, Rayna Lynn, Sept. 4, 2020, to Nikki and Eric Deyo-Pugh. 

GUERIN — A son, Bryce Clayton, Sept. 4, 2020, to Kathleen Forett and Michael Guerin. 

SUPERNAULT — A son, Desmond James, Sept. 7, 2020, to Lindsay and Justin Supernault.

WELLS — A daughter, Rory Michelle, Sept. 7, 2020, to Allie and Michael Wells. 

NEIMAN — A daughter, Isabella Mae, Sept. 7, 2020, to Wendie Collins and Jamie Neiman.

BENNETT  — A daughter, Meredith Carr, Sept. 7, 2020, to Abby and Ryan Bennett.

CAYEA —  A son, Bauer Roy, Sept. 8, 2020, to Jessica and Bradley Cayea. 

D'AUST — A son, Nash Hunter, Sept. 8, 2020, Alison and Jeremy D'Aust.

KELLETT — A daughter, Mila Scarlett, Sept. 9, 2020, to Lindsay and Aaron Kellett. 

AVERY-SORRELL — A daughter, Korah Belle, Sept. 10, 2020, to Brian Avery-Hemingway and Joseph Sorrell. 

HERMAN — A son, Ashton John, Sept. 10, 2020, to Kaylee Farr and Owen Herman.

FLEMING — A son, Jonathan Issac, Sept. 10, 2020, to Jacqulynn and Matthew Fleming. 

NERI — A daughter, Cali Rae, Sept. 11, 2020, to Kelsey and Shawn Neri. 

PALUMBO — A daughter, Mara Joyce, Sept. 14, 2020, to Jillian and Francesco Palumbo. 

WEDLOCK — A son, Zander Todd, Sept. 15, 2020, to Kaitlyn and Alexander Wedlock. 

WALLBURG — A son, Benjamin Karl, Sept. 15, 2020, to MaKayla Coolidge and Brandon Wallburg.

LEONARD — 

— A son, Colton Corey, Sept. 16, 2020, to Jessica and Casey Bulriss. 

FROSTICK — A daughter, Lena Marve, Sept. 18, 2020, to Amanda and Shawn Frostick. 

THWAITS — A son, Bowyn Everett, Sept. 18, 2020, to Courtney Stitzinger and Kyle Thwaits.

KING — A son, Kyrin Joseph, Sept. 20, 2020, to Kara King. 

GARNER — A son, Luke Joseph, Sept. 21, 2020, to Caitlin and Travis Garner.

LOMBARD — A son, Vincent Earl James, Sept. 21, 2020, to Heather and Alexander Lombard. 

PIERCE — A son, Reis Kenneth, Sept. 21, 2020, to Briana and Elliot Pierce. 

LaDUKE — A son, Wolfe Grey, Sept. 23, 2020, to Sarah Kimble and Jacob LaDuke.

SAYERS — A daughter, Emerson Elizabeth, Sept. 23, 2020, to Jennifer Lawrence and James Sayers. 

PAGE — A son, Archer Jameson, Sept. 23, 2020, to Angelica and Dallas Page.

MOZINGO-BADMAN — A daughter, Felicity Ann, Sept. 26, 2020, to Samantha Mozingo and James Badman.

QUANTOCK — A daughter, Lilleean Rose, Sept. 26, 2020, to Emilee and Ethan Quantock. 

PIERCE — A son, Lewis Jeffrey Paul, Sept. 27, 2020, to Rebekah and Joshua Pierce. 

GILLESPIE — A daughter, Odette Carol, Sept. 28, 2020, to Madeline Seller and Jordan Gillespie. 

DiNATALE — A son, Leonardo Gideon Atlas, Sept. 28, 2020, to Stephanie Otis and Justin DiNatale. 

RUSHFORD — A daughter, Leena Elise, Sept. 29, 2020, to Kayleigh and Bradley Rushford.

PHILLIPS — A daughter, Everly Emilia, Sept. 29, 2020, to Miranda and Michael Phillips. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Tags

Recommended for you