PHINNEY — A son, Kolton Christopher, Aug. 8, 2020, to Jennifer Gumlaw and Nathan Phinney.
WEST — A son, Hudson James, Sept. 1, 2020, to Katie Wright and Jesse West.
DENO — A son, Maxim Lawrence, Sept. 1, 2020, to Jordan Sunderland and Jordan Deno.
ALLEN — A son, Oliver Patrick, Sept. 1, 2020, to Jordin and Michael Allen Jr.
ENLOW — A son, Charles Dale Jr., Sept. 1, 2020, to Jacqueline Hanson and Charles Enlow.
FLORA — A son, Dax-Michael Lee, Sept. 2, 2020, to Amanda Martin and Shane-Michael Flora.
PRAY — A son, King James, Sept. 2, 2020, to Krystle Booth and Bryan Pray.
SCHERMERHORN — A son, Blayke James, Sept. 2, 2020, to Mickaela Martineau and Kyle Schermerhorn.
LAPORTE — A son, Steffen Vulcan, Sept. 2, 2020, to Heather Braid and Aaron LaPorte.
GADWAY — A daughter, Charlie Mae, Sept. 3, 2020, to Julie and Joseph Gadway.
COOK — A son, Diesel Allen, Sept. 3, 2020, to Katelyn Damour and Justin Cook.
DEYO-PUGH — A daughter, Rayna Lynn, Sept. 4, 2020, to Nikki and Eric Deyo-Pugh.
GUERIN — A son, Bryce Clayton, Sept. 4, 2020, to Kathleen Forett and Michael Guerin.
SUPERNAULT — A son, Desmond James, Sept. 7, 2020, to Lindsay and Justin Supernault.
WELLS — A daughter, Rory Michelle, Sept. 7, 2020, to Allie and Michael Wells.
NEIMAN — A daughter, Isabella Mae, Sept. 7, 2020, to Wendie Collins and Jamie Neiman.
BENNETT — A daughter, Meredith Carr, Sept. 7, 2020, to Abby and Ryan Bennett.
CAYEA — A son, Bauer Roy, Sept. 8, 2020, to Jessica and Bradley Cayea.
D'AUST — A son, Nash Hunter, Sept. 8, 2020, Alison and Jeremy D'Aust.
KELLETT — A daughter, Mila Scarlett, Sept. 9, 2020, to Lindsay and Aaron Kellett.
AVERY-SORRELL — A daughter, Korah Belle, Sept. 10, 2020, to Brian Avery-Hemingway and Joseph Sorrell.
HERMAN — A son, Ashton John, Sept. 10, 2020, to Kaylee Farr and Owen Herman.
FLEMING — A son, Jonathan Issac, Sept. 10, 2020, to Jacqulynn and Matthew Fleming.
NERI — A daughter, Cali Rae, Sept. 11, 2020, to Kelsey and Shawn Neri.
PALUMBO — A daughter, Mara Joyce, Sept. 14, 2020, to Jillian and Francesco Palumbo.
WEDLOCK — A son, Zander Todd, Sept. 15, 2020, to Kaitlyn and Alexander Wedlock.
WALLBURG — A son, Benjamin Karl, Sept. 15, 2020, to MaKayla Coolidge and Brandon Wallburg.
LEONARD —
— A son, Colton Corey, Sept. 16, 2020, to Jessica and Casey Bulriss.
FROSTICK — A daughter, Lena Marve, Sept. 18, 2020, to Amanda and Shawn Frostick.
THWAITS — A son, Bowyn Everett, Sept. 18, 2020, to Courtney Stitzinger and Kyle Thwaits.
KING — A son, Kyrin Joseph, Sept. 20, 2020, to Kara King.
GARNER — A son, Luke Joseph, Sept. 21, 2020, to Caitlin and Travis Garner.
LOMBARD — A son, Vincent Earl James, Sept. 21, 2020, to Heather and Alexander Lombard.
PIERCE — A son, Reis Kenneth, Sept. 21, 2020, to Briana and Elliot Pierce.
LaDUKE — A son, Wolfe Grey, Sept. 23, 2020, to Sarah Kimble and Jacob LaDuke.
SAYERS — A daughter, Emerson Elizabeth, Sept. 23, 2020, to Jennifer Lawrence and James Sayers.
PAGE — A son, Archer Jameson, Sept. 23, 2020, to Angelica and Dallas Page.
MOZINGO-BADMAN — A daughter, Felicity Ann, Sept. 26, 2020, to Samantha Mozingo and James Badman.
QUANTOCK — A daughter, Lilleean Rose, Sept. 26, 2020, to Emilee and Ethan Quantock.
PIERCE — A son, Lewis Jeffrey Paul, Sept. 27, 2020, to Rebekah and Joshua Pierce.
GILLESPIE — A daughter, Odette Carol, Sept. 28, 2020, to Madeline Seller and Jordan Gillespie.
DiNATALE — A son, Leonardo Gideon Atlas, Sept. 28, 2020, to Stephanie Otis and Justin DiNatale.
RUSHFORD — A daughter, Leena Elise, Sept. 29, 2020, to Kayleigh and Bradley Rushford.
PHILLIPS — A daughter, Everly Emilia, Sept. 29, 2020, to Miranda and Michael Phillips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.