LANGLEY — A son, Jake Anthony, Dec. 26, 2019, to Tasha Langley.
THOMAS — A daughter, Ava Marie, Jan. 14, 2020, to Corryn and Douglas Thomas.
MOSER — A daughter, Juniper Elizabeth, Feb. 1, 2020, to Kathleen and Brandon Moser.
BUTLER — A son, Kason James, Feb. 1, 2020, to Tia Cooley and Austin Butler.
BRUNELL — A son, Maverick James, Feb. 4, 2020, to Latasha VanValkenburg and Matthew Brunell.
HALL — A son, Kai Carlton Richard, Feb. 4, 2020, to Natalee and Cameron-Corey Hall.
ARMSTRONG — A son, Xander Lee, Feb. 5, 2020, to Stacey and Ryan Armstrong.
McDOUGAL — A son, Skylan Archer, Feb. 6, 2020, to Victoria and Joshua McDougal.
SANDERS — A daughter, Cecilia Angela Rose, Feb. 7, 2020, to Tia Reeves and Kyle Sanders.
DENCHICK-DEFAYETTE — A daughter, Amara Esme, Feb. 7, 2020, to Kaitly Denchick and Lance Baker-Defayette.
SPOONER — A daughter, Violet Annette, Feb. 10, 2020, to LaDonna Irby and Bryan Spooner.
BARTLETT — A daughter, Rilee Mae, Feb. 10, 2020, to Jamie and Thomas Bartlett Jr.
WILLIAMS — A daughter, Dianne Anna, Feb. 11, 2020, to Jamie Blier and James Williams.
CAMIZAN-RABIDEAU — A daughter, Athena Selene, Feb. 12, 2020, to Gloria Chanduvi-Camizan and Mark Rabideau.
NOONAN — A daughter, Rosalie Ash, Feb. 12, 2020, to Trina Moulton and Gavyn Noonan.
LaPORTE — A son, Quinton Lee, Feb. 14, 2020, to Tanya Macey and Steven LaPorte.
DUPREY — A son, Adonis Heith, Feb. 14, 2020, to Melissa Benedict and Heith Duprey.
CHARLAND — A daughter, Mazee Rae, Feb. 14, 2020, to Kylie Stefanik and Kenneth Charland.
REEVES — A daughter, Brielle Leigh, Feb. 14, 2020, to Emalie Nestle and Kyle Reeves.
RODRIGUEZ — A son, Maddox James, Feb. 14, 2020, to Brittany LaFountain and Conner Rodriguez.
SPINNER — A daughter, Gemma Charlotte, Feb. 18, 2020, to Kristin and Bradley Spinner.
CORSE — A daughter, Aunnah-Lee Marie, Feb. 18, 2020, to Brooke-lyn Corse and Dustin Provost.
LaVARNWAY — A son, Darrian Steven, Feb. 18, 2020, to Victoria Zavala and Conrad LaVarnway.
McCORMICK — A daughter, Audrina Mae, Feb. 19, 2020, to Katelynn and Andrew McCormick.
CORSE — A son, Izaiah-James Patrick, Feb. 19, 2020, to Olivia Gillbert and Ryan Corse.
FRENCH — A daughter, Charlotte Iris, Feb. 19, 2020, to Ashley Gaul and Robert French.
CORNICK — A daughter, Charli Faith, Feb. 19, 2020, to Rebecca Owens and David Cornick.
GANNON — A daughter, Gianna Elizabeth, Feb. 20, 2020, to Jessica and Chad Gannon.
FLYNN — A son, Cullan Lochlan, Feb. 20, 2020, to Keirstin Whitney and Dillon Flynn.
GARRANT — A daughter, Nylah Ryan, Feb. 22, 2020, to Amanda and Kyle Garrant.
TENDER — A daughter, Elsie Sadie, Feb. 22, 2020, to Lauren Heath and Timothy Tender.
SIRIGNANO — A daughter, Carter Ann, Feb. 22, 2020, to Domenic Sirignano.
ARROYO — A son, Malakai Anthony Raymond Miguel, Feb. 23, 2020, to Joanna Stickney and Canyon Arroyo.
BARNARD — A son, Zander Lucas, Feb. 23, 2020, to Anacapri Trombley and Timothy Barnard.
REINHART — A daughter, Remy Lea, Feb. 23, 2020, to Rachel Mancuso and Jason Reinhart.
BOURNE — A son, Keonie Ishan, Feb. 25, 2020, to Gina Suttles and Shaune Bourne.
THURSTON — A daughter, Meredith Morgan, Feb. 25, 2020, to Hannah and Kyle Thurston.
ROBINSON — A daughter, Myla May Dorothy, Feb. 25, 2020, to Ashlyn Marsh and Joshua Robinson.
MILLETT — A son, Anduin Wrynn, Feb. 26, 2020, to Jessica Millet and Richard Stuber.
LANGLEY — A son, Silas Zayden, Feb. 26, 2020, to Elora Romano and Tyler Langley.
LaBOMBARD — A daughter, Maci Vada, Feb. 27, 2020, to Rebekha and David LaBombard III.
MORRIS — A daughter, Stella Jo, Feb. 28, 2020, to Lindsey and John Morris.
FITZGERALD — A daughter, Carli Lynn, Feb. 29, 2020, to Talia Worden and Zackary Fitzgerald.
