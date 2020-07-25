JOHNSON — A daughter, Madelyn Elizabeth, June 1, 2020, to Debra and Richard Johnson. 

DUFFINA — A daughter, Khloe Mae, June 1, 2020, to Montana Sorrell and Dillon Duffina. 

GUAY — A daughter, Lydia Grace, June 1, 2020, to Jody and Robert Guay.

JAQUISH — A daughter, Katharina Grace, June 2, 2020, to Jillian Buckley and Andrew Jaquish.

HART — A daughter, Mia Marie, June 4, 2020, to Jocelyn and Matthew Hart.

PARKS — A son, Cameron Roy, June 4, 2020, to Kiley Magee-Parks and Elija Parks. 

JOCK — A son, Noah James, June 4, 2020, to Makayla Fleury and Andrew Jock.

McCRAY — A daughter, Abigail Marie, June 4, 2020, to Melinda and Francis McCray.

BILOW — A daughter, Brystol Denise, June 5, 2020, to Danielle and Brandon Bilow.

REECE — A daughter, Evangeline Elizabeth, June 6, 2020, to Kelsea and Kyle Reece.

MORROW — A son, Gordon Atlas, June 7, 2020, to Katie and Michael Morrow. 

REYELL — A daughter, Ivy Lynne, June 8, 2020, to Lynne Beshon and Scott Reyell.  

PARKER — A son, Thomas Adam, June 8, 2020, to Laura Trudeau and Michael Parker. 

HOUSER — A son, Phienyx Joshua, June 9, 2020, to Samantha Clancy and Matthew Houser.

HENDRIE — A daughter, Amelia June, June 10, 2020, to Tabitha and Kenneth Hendrie.

BRUNET — A son, Phoenix Brandon, June 14, 2020, to Amanda Jarvis.

McCRAY — A daughter, Kaylee Marie, June 15, 2020, to Kenzie and Jonah McCray. 

CARMAN — A son, Nixon Alexander, June 15, 2020, to Stephanie and Jonothan Carman. 

POITRAS — A daughter, Paislee Marie, June 15, 2020, to Nicole and Joshua Poitras.

RUSSIN —  A daughter, Kimberly Grey, June 15, 2020, to Guadalupe Cruz-Velazquez and Andrew Russin.

FATIMA — A daughter, Fiza, June 15, 2020, to Rida Fatima and Syed Irshad.

JABAUT — A son, Elijah Cole, June 16, 2020, to Desiree Jabaut.

GONZALEZ-HARDY — A daughter, Jayla Jacqueline, June 17, 2020, to Jacqueline Gonzalez and Jeremy Hardy.

MURTAGH — A daughter, Anne Theresa, June 17, 2020, to Mary and Joseph Murtagh. 

MANION — A son, Lucas James, June 18, 2020, to Stephanie Thomas and Steven Manion.

ALLEN-DURANT — A son, Cullen Scott, June 18, 2020, to Kristy Durant. 

EASTON — A son, Ryein Kobe, June 19, 2020, to Danyka Hemingway and Derek Easton.

WHITE — A son, Tyler John Jr., June 22, 2020, to Hope Cayea and Tyler White.

CHAPPLE — A son, Landon Charles, June 22, 2020, to Keri Brean and Taylor Chapple.

HOOPER — A son, Harlan Capewell, June 23, 2020, to Ashley and Jake Hooper. 

COLLINS — A son, Leroy Owen, June 23, 2020, to Rachel Guerin and Chad Collins. 

BADGER — A son, Ashton Loyal, June 23, 2020, to Stephanie and Andrew Badger.

GARRANT — A daughter, Vaida Mae, June 23, 2020, to Abby and Joey Garrant. 

BUCKLEY — A daughter, Ariella Fay, June 24, 2020, to Serena and James Buckley.

SANTAMORE — A daughter, Emily Marie, June 24, 2020, to Justine Santamore and Jarrod Allen.

FOLLETT — A son, Tucker Bradley, June 24, 2020, to Courtney and Austin Follett. 

PARENT — A daughter, Rose Jade, June 25, 2020, to Carolann McCorroll and Thomas Parent Jr. 

CAROLL — A son, Josiah William, June 25, 2020, to Brittany and Quran Carroll.

REYNOLDS — A son, Hazen Robert, June 26, 2020, to Heather and Robert Reynolds.

BLANKS — A daughter, Elle Katherine-Jamie, June 26, 2020, to Caysee Blanks.

HOLLAND — A daughter, Ellie Dong, June 28, 2020, to Mia and Christopher Holland. 

WILLIAMS — A daughter, Becka Laurie, June 28, 2020, to Amy and Andrew Williams.

SHARP — A son, Phillip Joseph Albert, June 29, 2020, to Carol Prim and Michael Sharp.

LEONARD — A son, Cohen Richard, June 29, 2020, to Chelsea Silver and Matthew Leonard. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

