COOK — A daughter, Lillian Rose, June 18, 2020, to Kelly Barber and Gage Cook.
TODD — A son, Julian Alexander, June 26, 2020, to Tiffany Davies and Christopher Todd.
JOHNSON — A daughter, Madelyn Elizabeth, June 1, 2020, to Debra and Richard Johnson.
FINNEGAN — A son, Mason Paul, July 1, 2020, to Julie Finnegan.
BROOKS — A daughter, Ellie Bea, July 1, 2020, to Erica and Christopher Brooks.
LAMORA — A daughter, Leighton Elizabeth, July 1, 2020, to Ashley Kaczmarczyk and Matthew Lamora.
CAMPBELL — A son, Saddiq Duncan, July 2, 2020, to Amika Trombley.
SMART — A son, Cole Joseph, July 2, 2020, to Morgan Kowalowski and Dakota Smart.
LAROCQUE — A son, Joseph Edward, July 3, 2020, to Stephenie Ledwith.
PRATT — A daughter, Daisy Jeane, July 3, 2020, to Jessica McCloskey.
AUBIN — A daughter, Makenzie Elizabeth, July 3, 2020, to MaryAnne and Anthony Aubin.
CASTELLUCCI — A son, Hudson Nicholas, July 4, 2020, to Kaley and Nicholas Castellucci.
MARSHALL — A son, Alijah Joseph, July 6, 2020, to Salena Whittington and Antonio Marshall.
MENDOFIK — A daughter, Karleigh Mae, July 6, 2020, to Jerrica Mesick and Kevin Mendofik.
LABORDE — A son, Brantley Nash, July 6, 2020, to Hannah and Damon LaBorde Jr.
PHILLIPS — A daughter, Zyva Shahnaz, July 8, 2020, to Tehmina Khan and Scott Phillips.
MALINIAK — A son, Finn Alexander, July 8, 2020, to Brittany and Andrew Maliniak.
CHAMPAGNE — A son, James Matthew, July 9, 2020, to Samantha and Matthew Champagne.
NICHOLSON — A daughter, Clara Catherine, July 9, 2020, to Sierra and Dustin Nicholson.
MORRIS — A son, Eli Paul, July 10, 2020, to Mary and Michael Morris.
FLEMING — A son, Colt Thomas, July 11, 2020, to Ciara and Dereck Fleming.
WILLIAMS — A son, Kai Raheem, July 11, 2020, to Jasmine King and Lestyn Williams.
DUSO — A daughter, Riley Jennifer, July 12, 2020, to Shayla Ducharme and Brenden Duso.
PROVOST — A daughter, Gabriella Elizabeth, July 13, 2020, to Jayne Willard and Antonio Provost.
BURNS — A son, Edward David, July 14, 2020, to Deborah and Jared Burns.
RIVERA — A daughter, Amara Jae, July 14, 2020, to Anayah Rivera.
PICKERING — A daughter, Amelia Jeanne, July 14, 2020, to Megan and Beau Pickering.
WILSON — A son, Kayden James, July 14, 2020, to Alycia Clark and Kiele Wilson.
WALLINGFORD — A son, Matthew Anthony, July 14, 2020, to Josephine Wallingford.
CARR — A son, Steven Atticus, July 16, 2020, to Olivia and James Carr II.
YETTER — A daughter, Hanna Rae, July 17, 2020, to Amanda and Adam Yetter.
FETKO — A son, Zeke Jaxtyn, July 18, 2020, Kristi and Matthew Fetko.
MOORE — A son, Karter Michael, July 18, 2020, to Jill Gardner and Stephen Moore II.
NALLEY — A son, Greyson Caleb, July 20, 2020, to Morgan and Gabriel Nalley.
LALONE — A daughter, Dakota Lee, July 20, 2020, to Alyson McMillan and Brandon LaLone.
MALANEY — A son, Wesley Thomas, July 21, 2020, to Tatyana Aksenenko and Thomas Malaney.
WOODS — A son, Oland Raymond-Allen, July 21, 2020, to Sarah LeMay and Ronald Woods.
BROUSSEAU — A son, Loghan Rose, July 21, 2020, to Katie Billado and Dustin Brousseau.
BROWN — A son, Thomas Andrew-Terry, July 21, 2020, to Kelly and Jordan Brown.
PIERCE — A daughter, Cora June, July 21, 2020, to Rachel and Kyle Pierce.
WIVELL — A daughter, Evangeline Joelle, July 22, 2020, to Juliet and John Wivell.
MARTINEZ III — A son, Armando Rafael, July 22, 2020, to Suzette Lomeli and Armando Martinez Jr.
LEE — A son, Emmett Robert, July 23, 2020, to Katie and Richard Lee.
YOUNG — A son, Ronan Jon, July 24, 2020, to Danielle and Jon Young.
CLODGO — A son, Logan Lee, July 27, 2020, to Randi Ebersole and Zachary Clodgo.
BARTEN — A daughter, Adira Esmay, July 28, 2020, to Tiana and Paul Barten.
AHMED — A son, Malik, July 29, 2020, to Rhona Stoffel and Amr Ahmed.
FORD — A son, Maxwell Varick, July 29, 2020, to Aubrey and Todd Ford.
MURPHY — A son, Rory Jameson, July 29, 2020, to Ashley and Joseph Murphy.
TIMMONS — A son, Landon Matthew, July 29, 2020, to Meghan Dillon and Matthew Timmons.
SNYDER — A son, Chase Ronald, July 31, 2020, to Dawn Wright and David Snyder.
GOFF — A son, Reed David, July 31, 2020, to Kendra and Benjamin Goff.
BLANCHARD — A son, Finley Michael, July 31, 2020, to Tabitha and Michael Blanchard.
