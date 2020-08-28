COOK — A daughter, Lillian Rose, June 18, 2020, to Kelly Barber and Gage Cook. 

TODD — A son, Julian Alexander, June 26, 2020, to Tiffany Davies and Christopher Todd.

JOHNSON — A daughter, Madelyn Elizabeth, June 1, 2020, to Debra and Richard Johnson. 

FINNEGAN — A son, Mason Paul, July 1, 2020, to Julie Finnegan.

BROOKS — A daughter, Ellie Bea, July 1, 2020, to Erica and Christopher Brooks. 

LAMORA — A daughter, Leighton Elizabeth, July 1, 2020, to Ashley Kaczmarczyk and Matthew Lamora. 

CAMPBELL — A son, Saddiq Duncan, July 2, 2020, to Amika Trombley. 

SMART — A son, Cole Joseph, July 2, 2020, to Morgan Kowalowski and Dakota Smart.

LAROCQUE — A son, Joseph Edward, July 3, 2020, to Stephenie Ledwith.

PRATT — A daughter, Daisy Jeane, July 3, 2020, to Jessica McCloskey.

AUBIN — A daughter, Makenzie Elizabeth, July 3, 2020, to MaryAnne and Anthony Aubin.

CASTELLUCCI — A son, Hudson Nicholas, July 4, 2020, to Kaley and Nicholas Castellucci.

MARSHALL — A son, Alijah Joseph, July 6, 2020, to Salena Whittington and Antonio Marshall. 

MENDOFIK — A daughter, Karleigh Mae, July 6, 2020, to Jerrica Mesick and Kevin Mendofik.

LABORDE — A son, Brantley Nash, July 6, 2020, to Hannah and Damon LaBorde Jr.

PHILLIPS — A daughter, Zyva Shahnaz, July 8, 2020, to Tehmina Khan and Scott Phillips.

MALINIAK — A son, Finn Alexander, July 8, 2020, to Brittany and Andrew Maliniak.

CHAMPAGNE — A son, James Matthew, July 9, 2020, to Samantha and Matthew Champagne. 

NICHOLSON — A daughter, Clara Catherine, July 9, 2020, to Sierra and Dustin Nicholson.

MORRIS — A son, Eli Paul, July 10, 2020, to Mary and Michael Morris. 

FLEMING — A son, Colt Thomas, July 11, 2020, to Ciara and Dereck Fleming.

WILLIAMS — A son, Kai Raheem, July 11, 2020, to Jasmine King and Lestyn Williams.

DUSO — A daughter, Riley Jennifer, July 12, 2020, to Shayla Ducharme and Brenden Duso. 

PROVOST — A daughter, Gabriella Elizabeth, July 13, 2020, to Jayne Willard and Antonio Provost.

BURNS — A son, Edward David, July 14, 2020, to Deborah and Jared Burns.

RIVERA — A daughter, Amara Jae, July 14, 2020, to Anayah Rivera.

PICKERING — A daughter, Amelia Jeanne, July 14, 2020, to Megan and Beau Pickering.

WILSON — A son, Kayden James, July 14, 2020, to Alycia Clark and Kiele Wilson.

WALLINGFORD — A son, Matthew Anthony, July 14, 2020, to Josephine Wallingford. 

CARR — A son, Steven Atticus, July 16, 2020, to Olivia and James Carr II.  

YETTER — A daughter, Hanna Rae, July 17, 2020, to Amanda and Adam Yetter.

FETKO — A son, Zeke Jaxtyn, July 18, 2020, Kristi and Matthew Fetko.

MOORE — A son, Karter Michael, July 18, 2020, to Jill Gardner and Stephen Moore II.

NALLEY — A son, Greyson Caleb, July 20, 2020, to Morgan and Gabriel Nalley.

LALONE — A daughter, Dakota Lee, July 20, 2020, to Alyson McMillan and Brandon LaLone.

MALANEY — A son, Wesley Thomas, July 21, 2020, to Tatyana Aksenenko and Thomas Malaney.

WOODS — A son, Oland Raymond-Allen, July 21, 2020, to Sarah LeMay and Ronald Woods.

BROUSSEAU — A son, Loghan Rose, July 21, 2020, to Katie Billado and Dustin Brousseau. 

BROWN — A son, Thomas Andrew-Terry, July 21, 2020, to Kelly and Jordan Brown.

PIERCE — A daughter, Cora June, July 21, 2020, to Rachel and Kyle Pierce.

WIVELL — A daughter, Evangeline Joelle, July 22, 2020, to Juliet and John Wivell. 

MARTINEZ III — A son, Armando Rafael, July 22, 2020, to Suzette Lomeli and Armando Martinez Jr. 

LEE — A son, Emmett Robert, July 23, 2020, to Katie and Richard Lee. 

YOUNG — A son, Ronan Jon, July 24, 2020, to Danielle and Jon Young. 

CLODGO — A son, Logan Lee, July 27, 2020, to Randi Ebersole and Zachary Clodgo.

BARTEN — A daughter, Adira Esmay, July 28, 2020, to Tiana and Paul Barten.

AHMED — A son, Malik, July 29, 2020, to Rhona Stoffel and Amr Ahmed. 

FORD — A son, Maxwell Varick, July 29, 2020, to Aubrey and Todd Ford.

MURPHY — A son, Rory Jameson, July 29, 2020, to Ashley and Joseph Murphy.

TIMMONS — A son, Landon Matthew, July 29, 2020, to Meghan Dillon and Matthew Timmons.

SNYDER — A son, Chase Ronald, July 31, 2020, to Dawn Wright and David Snyder.

GOFF — A son, Reed David, July 31, 2020, to Kendra and Benjamin Goff.

BLANCHARD — A son, Finley Michael, July 31, 2020, to Tabitha and Michael Blanchard.  

