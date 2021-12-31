HANSEN — A daughter, Hadley Lori-Louise, Sept. 23, 2021, to Ashley and Benjamin Hansen.
SHARPE — A son, Lowen Donald, Oct. 1, 2021, to Meghan and Jonah Sharpe.
ROBERTS — A daughter, Ellis Jay, Oct. 3, 2021, to Jaylane and Cody Roberts.
GARROW — A daughter, Skyler Cleophe, Oct. 3, 2021, to Kristin and Russel Garrow.
HOLDRIDGE — A son, Killian Shaun, Oct. 4, 2021, to Casey and Tanner Holdridge.
MINER — A son, Francis Robert, Oct. 4, 2021, to Kaylie Feathers and Jacob Miner.
BRANAGAN-MITCHELL — A daughter, Avory Autumn, Oct. 5, 2021, to Akiva Branagan and Barrett Mitchell.
THOMPSON — A daughter, Evelyn McKinnon, Oct. 6, 2021, to Quinn Stebbins and Michael Thompson.
NOLETTE — A son, Noah Nicholas, Oct. 6, 2021, to Katilyn Timmons and Kacy Nolette.
MAZE — A daughter, Isabel Lia, Oct. 6, 2021, to Shasta-Nasya Bollinger and Garret Maze.
TROMBLEE — A daughter, Emmy Rae, Oct. 7, 2021, to Brooke Reynolds and Peter Tromblee.
ELDER — A son, Bennett Rowan, Oct. 8, 2021, to Lauren and Jason Elder.
WOOD — A daughter, Bailey Mae, Oct. 7, 2021, to Naomi Holmes and Brandon Wood.
WILSON — A son, Jaxon James, Oct. 9, 2021, to Kianna Kirkey and Scott Wilson.
MUIR — A daughter, Paisley Grace, Oct. 10, 2021, to Olivia Muir and Daniel Mumley.
COOLIDGE — A son, Wesley Michael, Oct. 10, 2021, to Michaela Manor and Adam Coolidge.
MORROW — A daughter, Autumn Rain, Oct. 11, 2021, to Kimberly Downey and Alfred Morrow.
BLAISE — A daughter, Kinsley Jean, Oct. 11, 2021, to Amanda Snide and Kolby Blaise.
FOUNTAIN — A daughter, Eliana Noelle, Oct. 11, 2021, to Nicole Cantrell and Brent Fountain.
RIVERA — A son, Ezekiel Jose, Oct. 11, 2021, to Chelsea and Lewis Rivera.
RONDEAU — A son, Lincoln Roger, Oct. 12, 2021, to Ashley and John Rondeau.
GARROW — A son, Finley Sawyer, Oct. 13, 2021, to Brittany and Elvis Garrow.
IMLER — A son, Elijah Donald, Oct. 13, 2021, to Stephanie Leitao and Austin Imler.
LAMB — A daughter, Laelah Leeann, Oct. 13, 2021, to Olivia Duell and Teric Lamb.
DUPELL — A son, Zack Christopher, Oct. 15, 2021, to Roshell and Brad Dupell.
DULUTIS — A son, Ezekiel Raymond, Oct. 15, 2021, to Desirae Blair and Eric Delutis.
RIGGANS — A son, Apollo Monroe, Oct. 15, 2021, to Sabrina and Edward Riggans.
ROLLAND — A daughter, Evelyn Jo, Oct. 15, 2021, to Sadie Carter and Zachary Rolland.
LONERGAN — A son, Rowan Vincent, Oct. 16, 2021, to Ying Lonergan Lu and Patrick Lonergan.
PECOR — A daughter, Haylee-Lynn Nicole, Oct. 16, 2021, to Carrie Dubray and Wade Pecor.
FISH — A daughter, Jordi Drew, Oct. 17, 2021, to Jessica and Joseph Fish.
CLINTON — A son, Leonardo Jagger, Oct. 17, 2021, to Aimee and Michael Clinton.
DURGAN — A son, Zaydon James, Oct. 18, 2021, to Nicole and Donald Durgan.
DAGGETT — A daughter, Olivia Jean, Oct. 19, 2021, to Keirstan and Tyler Daggett.
GAMBLE — A daughter, Anastasia Rose, Oct. 19, 2021, to Abigail Jimenez-Hastings and Jerrod Gamble.
LAFOUNTAIN — A daughter, Harper Michele, Oct. 19, 2021, to Justine Drollette and Alexander LaFountain.
HERNANDEZ — A son, Javier Pedro, Oct. 20, 2021, to Julianna Wright and Carlos Hernandez.
LIEBERTH — A daughter, Autumn Rose, Oct. 22, 2021, to Meghan Powers and Kevin Lieberth.
DORMEUS — A daughter, Dairy, Oct. 22, 2021, to Esther Thesee and Djemps Dormeus.
WELLS — A son, Lukka Joseph, Oct. 22, 2021, to Keishawnna VanValkenburg and Robert Wells.
STEVENS — A son, Weston Allen, Oct. 24, 2021, to Presley Pryce and Hunter Stevens.
WHITNEY — A daughter, Esme Kaia Jo, Oct. 24, 2021, to Susan VanDerkar and Arthur Whitney.
GADWAY — A daughter, Enslee Eileen, Oct. 25, 2021, to Katie and Kyle Gadway.
PRYEL — A son, Luke Thomas, Oct. 26, 2021, to Amy and Garret Pryel.
CORNISH — A son, Hudson Thomas, Oct. 27, 2021, to Mirissa O'Neill and Hunter Cornish.
ST. HILAIRE — A son, Azure Jay, Oct. 27, 2021, to Taylor and Justin St. Hilaire.
REYELL — A daughter, Everly Jane, Oct. 28, 2021, to Tamson Brunell and Cody Reyell.
GREENWOOD — A son, Jett Michael, Oct. 29, 2021, to Tosha Lafleur and Michael Greenwood.
RICE — A son, Charlie Alan, Oct. 29, 2021, to Mary and Ryan Rice.
DEGON — A son, Riley Edward, Oct. 29, 2021, to Lisa and Jeremy Degon.
LAPOINT — A daughter, Blakelyn Jane, Oct. 30, 2021, to Charley Brunet and Roland LaPoint.
LABARE — A daughter, Makenna Josie, Nov. 3, 2021, to Barbara and Kyle LaBare.
MCNALLY — A daughter, Gianna Jude, Nov. 3, 2021, to Erin and Darren McNally.
LAHART — A daughter, Stella Lynn, Nov. 4, 2021, to Sasha and Curtis LaHart.
GILMAN — A daughter, Mavelyn Rose, Nov. 5, 2021, to Harmony and Jonathan Gilman.
PATNODE — A daughter, Raylynn Nicole, Nov. 6, 2021, to Katana and Ryan Patnode.
MINER — A daughter, Bella Ann, Nov. 8, 2021, to Danielle and Shane Miner.
BLAINE — A son, Michael Christopher, Nov. 9, 2021, to Kara and Michael Blaine.
RAFFERTY — A daughter, Jayne Louise, Nov. 9, 2021, to Jessica and Jason Rafferty.
WINDOVER — A daughter, Hazel Leigh, Nov. 9, 2021, to Tamara and Mark Windover.
ARMSTRONG —A daughter, Brie Lynn, Nov. 10, 2021, to Stacey and Ryan Armstrong.
REEVES — A son, Sawyer David, Nov. 10, 2021, to Carli and David Reeves.
WELCH — A daughter, Aubrey Adele, Nov. 11, 2021, to Destiny Blaise-Welch and Shane Welch.
MINOR — A daughter, Paisley Marie, Nov. 11, 2021, to Anissa Bouvier-Burl and Brad Minor.
GARCIA — A son, Bronx Syn-Artis, Nov. 11, 2021, to Frances Morales and Jose Garcia.
SMITH — A son, Eli Alexander, Nov. 12, 2021, to Whitney and Travis Smith.
HILLS — A daughter, Memphis May, Nov. 16, 2021, to Felicia and Christopher Hills.
BAKER — A son, Ali Miles, Nov. 17, 2021, to Hakima Bachar and Andrew Baker.
HAMPTON — A son, Duey Jeremiah-John, Nov. 17, 2021, to Joann Zayas-Hampton and Duey Hampton.
PROVOST — A daughter, Ava Marie, Nov. 17, 2021, to Kasey McKee and Craig Provost.
THERIAULT — A son, Oliver Joseph, Nov. 19, 2021, to Jasmine Peterson and Dylan Theriault.
JUNEAU — A daughter, Bellamy Wren, Nov. 19, 2021, to Alyssa Hansen and Jesse Juneau.
ELLISON — A son, Brayden Michael, Nov. 21, 2021, to Alyson and Matthew Ellison.
CHAPMAN — A son, Ruger Edward Joseph, Nov. 22, 2021, to Mackenzie and Dylan Chapman.
LECLAIR — A daughter, Charlee Sloane, Nov. 22, 2021, to Ashley and Lance LeClair.
DOYLE — A daughter, Teagan Rae, Nov. 23, 2021, to Tanya and Denny Doyle.
HICKS — A daughter, Raven Maelee, Nov. 23, 2021, to Allison and Jordon Hicks.
BABBIE — A son, George Boyd, Nov. 23, 2021, to Erica and Jonathan Babbie.
BARTON — A daughter, Avry Grace, Nov. 24, 2021, to Hannah Jolicoeur and Colby Barton.
BEDELL — A son, Ajay Travis, Nov. 24, 2021, to Stacia Lacey and Alan Bedell.
BESHAW — A son, Clayton James, Nov. 26, 2021, to Bryanna and Anthony Beshaw.
SHIPMAN — A son, Levi Gordon, Nov. 26, 2021, to Mallory and Reuben Shipman.
DELAMATER — A son, Lucius Alexander, Nov. 27, 2021, to Mollie and Jeffrey DeLaMater.
MARTIN — A son, Logan Dee Theodore, Nov. 27, 2021, to Victoria Roberts and Eric Martin.
DELANEY — A son, Kingston Benjamin, Nov. 28, 2021, to Ashley Sheffer and Benjamin Delaney.
REYNOLDS — A son, Vex Michael-Allen, Nov. 28, 2021, to Crystal Preston and Nicholas Reynolds.
RODRIGUEZ — A daughter, Eleanor Ann, Nov. 29, 2021, to Brittany LaFountain and Conner Rodriguez.
LAWARE — A son, Bryce Leo, Nov. 29, 2021, to Sarah and Robert Laware.
WHITMAN — A daughter, Brynnleigh Mae, Nov. 29, 2021, to Heather Goddeau and Thomas Whitman.
BLOOM — A son, Timothy Sergei Alexander, Nov. 30, 2021, to Ashley and Austin Bloom.
CHILDS — A daughter, Charlotte Lousie, Nov. 30, 2021, to Samantha and Trevor Childs.
ROSE — A son, Caleb Joseph, Nov. 30, 2021, to Nicole and Chad Rose.
