HANSEN — A daughter, Hadley Lori-Louise, Sept. 23, 2021, to Ashley and Benjamin Hansen. 

SHARPE — A son, Lowen Donald, Oct. 1, 2021, to Meghan and Jonah Sharpe.   

ROBERTS — A daughter, Ellis Jay, Oct. 3, 2021, to Jaylane and Cody Roberts. 

GARROW — A daughter, Skyler Cleophe, Oct. 3, 2021, to Kristin and Russel Garrow. 

HOLDRIDGE — A son, Killian Shaun, Oct. 4, 2021, to Casey and Tanner Holdridge. 

MINER — A son, Francis Robert, Oct. 4, 2021, to Kaylie Feathers and Jacob Miner. 

BRANAGAN-MITCHELL — A daughter, Avory Autumn, Oct. 5, 2021, to Akiva Branagan and Barrett Mitchell. 

THOMPSON — A daughter, Evelyn McKinnon, Oct. 6, 2021, to Quinn Stebbins and Michael Thompson. 

NOLETTE — A son, Noah Nicholas, Oct. 6, 2021, to Katilyn Timmons and Kacy Nolette. 

MAZE — A daughter, Isabel Lia, Oct. 6, 2021, to Shasta-Nasya Bollinger and Garret Maze. 

TROMBLEE — A daughter, Emmy Rae, Oct. 7, 2021, to Brooke Reynolds and Peter Tromblee. 

ELDER — A son, Bennett Rowan, Oct. 8, 2021, to Lauren and Jason Elder. 

WOOD — A daughter, Bailey Mae, Oct. 7, 2021, to Naomi Holmes and Brandon Wood. 

WILSON — A son, Jaxon James, Oct. 9, 2021, to Kianna Kirkey and Scott Wilson. 

MUIR — A daughter, Paisley Grace, Oct. 10, 2021, to Olivia Muir and Daniel Mumley.

COOLIDGE — A son, Wesley Michael, Oct. 10, 2021, to Michaela Manor and Adam Coolidge. 

MORROW — A daughter, Autumn Rain, Oct. 11, 2021, to Kimberly Downey and Alfred Morrow. 

BLAISE — A daughter, Kinsley Jean, Oct. 11, 2021, to Amanda Snide and Kolby Blaise. 

FOUNTAIN — A daughter, Eliana Noelle, Oct. 11, 2021, to Nicole Cantrell and Brent Fountain. 

RIVERA — A son, Ezekiel Jose, Oct. 11, 2021, to Chelsea and Lewis Rivera. 

RONDEAU — A son, Lincoln Roger, Oct. 12, 2021, to Ashley and John Rondeau. 

GARROW — A son, Finley Sawyer, Oct. 13, 2021, to Brittany and Elvis Garrow. 

IMLER — A son, Elijah Donald, Oct. 13, 2021, to Stephanie Leitao and Austin Imler. 

LAMB — A daughter, Laelah Leeann, Oct. 13, 2021, to Olivia Duell and Teric Lamb.

DUPELL — A son, Zack Christopher, Oct. 15, 2021, to Roshell and Brad Dupell.

DULUTIS — A son, Ezekiel Raymond, Oct. 15, 2021, to Desirae Blair and Eric Delutis. 

RIGGANS — A son, Apollo Monroe, Oct. 15, 2021, to Sabrina and Edward Riggans. 

ROLLAND — A daughter, Evelyn Jo, Oct. 15, 2021, to Sadie Carter and Zachary Rolland. 

LONERGAN — A son, Rowan Vincent, Oct. 16, 2021, to Ying Lonergan Lu and Patrick Lonergan. 

PECOR — A daughter, Haylee-Lynn Nicole, Oct. 16, 2021, to Carrie Dubray and Wade Pecor. 

FISH — A daughter, Jordi Drew, Oct. 17, 2021, to Jessica and Joseph Fish. 

CLINTON — A son, Leonardo Jagger, Oct. 17, 2021, to Aimee and Michael Clinton.

DURGAN — A son, Zaydon James, Oct. 18, 2021, to Nicole and Donald Durgan.

DAGGETT — A daughter, Olivia Jean, Oct. 19, 2021, to Keirstan and Tyler Daggett. 

GAMBLE — A daughter, Anastasia Rose, Oct. 19, 2021, to Abigail Jimenez-Hastings and Jerrod Gamble. 

LAFOUNTAIN — A daughter, Harper Michele, Oct. 19, 2021, to Justine Drollette and Alexander LaFountain. 

HERNANDEZ — A son, Javier Pedro, Oct. 20, 2021, to Julianna Wright and Carlos Hernandez. 

LIEBERTH — A daughter, Autumn Rose, Oct. 22, 2021, to Meghan Powers and Kevin Lieberth. 

DORMEUS — A daughter, Dairy, Oct. 22, 2021, to Esther Thesee and Djemps Dormeus. 

WELLS — A son, Lukka Joseph, Oct. 22, 2021, to Keishawnna VanValkenburg and Robert Wells.

STEVENS — A son, Weston Allen, Oct. 24, 2021, to Presley Pryce and Hunter Stevens. 

WHITNEY — A daughter, Esme Kaia Jo, Oct. 24, 2021, to Susan VanDerkar and Arthur Whitney. 

GADWAY  A daughter, Enslee Eileen, Oct. 25, 2021, to Katie and Kyle Gadway. 

PRYEL — A son, Luke Thomas, Oct. 26, 2021, to Amy and Garret Pryel.

CORNISH — A son, Hudson Thomas, Oct. 27, 2021, to Mirissa O'Neill and Hunter Cornish. 

ST. HILAIRE — A son, Azure Jay, Oct. 27, 2021, to Taylor and Justin St. Hilaire. 

REYELL — A daughter, Everly Jane, Oct. 28, 2021, to Tamson Brunell and Cody Reyell. 

GREENWOOD — A son, Jett Michael, Oct. 29, 2021, to Tosha Lafleur and Michael Greenwood. 

RICE — A son, Charlie Alan, Oct. 29, 2021, to Mary and Ryan Rice. 

DEGON — A son, Riley Edward, Oct. 29, 2021, to Lisa and Jeremy Degon. 

LAPOINT — A daughter, Blakelyn Jane, Oct. 30, 2021, to Charley Brunet and Roland LaPoint.  

LABARE — A daughter, Makenna Josie, Nov. 3, 2021, to Barbara and Kyle LaBare. 

MCNALLY — A daughter, Gianna Jude, Nov. 3, 2021, to Erin and Darren McNally.

LAHART — A daughter, Stella Lynn, Nov. 4, 2021, to Sasha and Curtis LaHart. 

GILMAN — A daughter, Mavelyn Rose, Nov. 5, 2021, to Harmony and Jonathan Gilman. 

PATNODE — A daughter, Raylynn Nicole, Nov. 6, 2021, to Katana and Ryan Patnode. 

MINER — A daughter, Bella Ann, Nov. 8, 2021, to Danielle and Shane Miner. 

BLAINE — A son, Michael Christopher, Nov. 9, 2021, to Kara and Michael Blaine. 

RAFFERTY — A daughter, Jayne Louise, Nov. 9, 2021, to Jessica and Jason Rafferty. 

WINDOVER — A daughter, Hazel Leigh, Nov. 9, 2021, to Tamara and Mark Windover. 

ARMSTRONG —A daughter, Brie Lynn, Nov. 10, 2021, to Stacey and Ryan Armstrong. 

REEVES — A son, Sawyer David, Nov. 10, 2021, to Carli and David Reeves. 

WELCH — A daughter, Aubrey Adele, Nov. 11, 2021, to Destiny Blaise-Welch and Shane Welch.

MINOR — A daughter, Paisley Marie, Nov. 11, 2021, to Anissa Bouvier-Burl and Brad Minor. 

GARCIA — A son, Bronx Syn-Artis, Nov. 11, 2021, to Frances Morales and Jose Garcia. 

SMITH — A son, Eli Alexander, Nov. 12, 2021, to Whitney and Travis Smith. 

HILLS — A daughter, Memphis May, Nov. 16, 2021, to Felicia and Christopher Hills. 

BAKER — A son, Ali Miles, Nov. 17, 2021, to Hakima Bachar and Andrew Baker. 

HAMPTON — A son, Duey Jeremiah-John, Nov. 17, 2021, to Joann Zayas-Hampton and Duey Hampton. 

PROVOST — A daughter, Ava Marie, Nov. 17, 2021, to Kasey McKee and Craig Provost. 

THERIAULT — A son, Oliver Joseph, Nov. 19, 2021, to Jasmine Peterson and Dylan Theriault. 

JUNEAU — A daughter, Bellamy Wren, Nov. 19, 2021, to Alyssa Hansen and Jesse Juneau. 

ELLISON — A son, Brayden Michael, Nov. 21, 2021, to Alyson and Matthew Ellison. 

CHAPMAN — A son, Ruger Edward Joseph, Nov. 22, 2021, to Mackenzie and Dylan Chapman.

LECLAIR — A daughter, Charlee Sloane, Nov. 22, 2021, to Ashley and Lance LeClair. 

DOYLE — A daughter, Teagan Rae, Nov. 23, 2021, to Tanya and Denny Doyle. 

HICKS — A daughter, Raven Maelee, Nov. 23, 2021, to Allison and Jordon Hicks. 

BABBIE — A son, George Boyd, Nov. 23, 2021, to Erica and Jonathan Babbie. 

BARTON — A daughter, Avry Grace, Nov. 24, 2021, to Hannah Jolicoeur and Colby Barton. 

BEDELL — A son, Ajay Travis, Nov. 24, 2021, to Stacia Lacey and Alan Bedell. 

BESHAW — A son, Clayton James, Nov. 26, 2021, to Bryanna and Anthony Beshaw. 

SHIPMAN — A son, Levi Gordon, Nov. 26, 2021, to Mallory and Reuben Shipman. 

DELAMATER — A son, Lucius Alexander, Nov. 27, 2021, to Mollie and Jeffrey DeLaMater.

MARTIN — A son, Logan Dee Theodore, Nov. 27, 2021, to Victoria Roberts and Eric Martin. 

DELANEY — A son, Kingston Benjamin, Nov. 28, 2021, to Ashley Sheffer and Benjamin Delaney. 

REYNOLDS — A son, Vex Michael-Allen, Nov. 28, 2021, to Crystal Preston and Nicholas Reynolds. 

RODRIGUEZ — A daughter, Eleanor Ann, Nov. 29, 2021, to Brittany LaFountain and Conner Rodriguez. 

LAWARE — A son, Bryce Leo, Nov. 29, 2021, to Sarah and Robert Laware. 

WHITMAN — A daughter, Brynnleigh Mae, Nov. 29, 2021, to Heather Goddeau and Thomas Whitman. 

BLOOM — A son, Timothy Sergei Alexander, Nov. 30, 2021, to Ashley and Austin Bloom. 

CHILDS — A daughter, Charlotte Lousie, Nov. 30, 2021, to Samantha and Trevor Childs. 

ROSE — A son, Caleb Joseph, Nov. 30, 2021, to Nicole and Chad Rose. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trending Video

Recommended for you