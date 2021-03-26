CUMBER — A son, Daxtyn Jayce, Jan. 19, 2021, to Angel Zeh and Jay Cumber. 

LaFOUNTAIN — A son, Ashton Edward, Feb. 1, 2021, to Brittany and Timothy LaFountain. 

HILL — A daughter, Josephine Louise, Feb. 2, 2021, to Kerri and Henry Hill.

ROSE — A son, Axel Lee, Feb. 3, 2021, to Leanna Alberico and Jered Rose.

REARDON — A daughter, Leah McKenzie, Feb. 4, 2021, to Erin and Thomas Reardon. 

St. CLAIR — A daughter, Stormi Lynn, Feb. 4, 2021, to Felicia and Kyle St. Clair.

JENKINSON — A daughter, Persephone Belle, Feb. 4, 2021, to Kayla and James Jenkinson. 

NEWTON — A daughter, Kynzlee Blake, Feb. 5, 2021, to Alyssa Pelkey and Dakota Newton.

POWERS — A son, Maverick Alexander Thomas, Feb. 5, 2021, to Alisha Bouchey and Dylan Powers.

ROCK — Twins, Collin Michael and Kyle Allan, Feb. 5, 2021, to Darcy Avery and Adam Rock.

WEST — A daughter, Claire Louise, Feb. 5, 2021, to Kalyn West. 

NAUGHTON — A daughter, Everly Lynn, Feb. 8, 2021, to Kathryn and Emmett Naughton.

WRIGHT — A daughter, Lilliahna Grace, Feb. 8, 2021, to Christine and Bradley Wright. 

LaBARGE — A daughter, Gemma Mercy Rae, Feb. 10, 2021, to Tiffany Favreau and Steven LaBarge. 

CARTER — A daughter, Maddison Ann, Feb. 11, 2021, to Taylor and Paul Carter.

MENARD — A son, Mile Jeffery, Feb. 12, 2021, to Amanda and Jonathan Menard.

MORICETTE — A son, Samuel Andrew, Feb. 14, 2021, to Chelsey House and James Moricette. 

GODDEAU — A son, Dalton Edward, Feb. 15, 2021, to Cassidy and Edward Goddeau. 

BUCK — A daughter, Lillian Rose, Feb. 16, 2021, to Stephanie and Ryan Buck.

DESNOYERS — A daughter, Kennedy Addison, Feb. 16, 2021, to Hannah Thompson and Samuel Desnoyers.

DENTON — A daughter, Mariska Sue, Feb. 16, 2021, to Mary Blair and Waite Denton.

CAREY — A son, Jeremiah Daniel, Feb. 17, 2021, to Rebecca and Daniel Carey. 

STAFFORD — A daughter, Meghan Kate, Feb. 17, 2021, to Jessica and Michael Stafford. 

MAINVILLE — A daughter, Lilah May, Feb. 17, 2021, to Courtney Brown and Hunter Mainville.  

CAREY — A son, Kainan David, Feb. 17, 2021, to Brooke and Ryan Carey. 

PERRY — A son, Cassius Everett-Lee, Feb. 18, 2021, to Marsha and Randy Perry.

ASHLINE — A daughter, Scarlett Elizabeth, Feb. 19, 2021, to Brianna Bessey and Matthew Ashline.

MORSE — A daughter, Lennyn Roy, Feb. 19, 2021, to Ellyn and Landon Morse. 

RESSING — A son, Alexander Penn, Feb. 20, 2021, to Rosanna and Jeremy Ressing.

WELLS — A son, Lucas James, Feb. 20, 2021, to Jalyn Wells. 

MCCLELLAND — A son, Garrett Stockton, Feb. 21, 2021, to Haley and Brett McClelland. 

SENECAL — A daughter, Lennon Jennifer, Feb. 22, 2021, to Alyssa and Tanner Senecal. 

CAMPBELL — A daughter, Madison Leigh, Feb. 22, 2021, to Kimberly and John Campbell.

MALLETTE — A son, Jackson Richard, Feb. 23, 2021, to Nicole and Matthew Mallette. 

GAMBINO — A son, Sterling Snyder, Feb. 23, 2021, to Ashley Gambino and Daniel Snyder.

PHILLIPS — A son, Chason Edwin James Jr., Feb. 23, 2021, to Brianna Latour and Chason Edward Phillips. 

HOWARD — A daughter, Rosaleen Wynter, Feb. 23, 2021, to Lauren and Douglas Howard.

LEROUX — A daughter, Lily Viola, Feb. 24, 2021, to Danielle Provost and Nicholas Leroux. 

CALANDROS — A son, Mark Lee, Feb. 25, 2021, to Jenna and Jordan Calandros.

ADAS — A son, Jaxson Robert, Feb. 26, 2021, to Alisha Adas.

MUNSON — A daughter, Olivia Grace, Feb. 28, 2021, to Erin Edie and Eric Munson. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

