CUMBER — A son, Daxtyn Jayce, Jan. 19, 2021, to Angel Zeh and Jay Cumber.
LaFOUNTAIN — A son, Ashton Edward, Feb. 1, 2021, to Brittany and Timothy LaFountain.
HILL — A daughter, Josephine Louise, Feb. 2, 2021, to Kerri and Henry Hill.
ROSE — A son, Axel Lee, Feb. 3, 2021, to Leanna Alberico and Jered Rose.
REARDON — A daughter, Leah McKenzie, Feb. 4, 2021, to Erin and Thomas Reardon.
St. CLAIR — A daughter, Stormi Lynn, Feb. 4, 2021, to Felicia and Kyle St. Clair.
JENKINSON — A daughter, Persephone Belle, Feb. 4, 2021, to Kayla and James Jenkinson.
NEWTON — A daughter, Kynzlee Blake, Feb. 5, 2021, to Alyssa Pelkey and Dakota Newton.
POWERS — A son, Maverick Alexander Thomas, Feb. 5, 2021, to Alisha Bouchey and Dylan Powers.
ROCK — Twins, Collin Michael and Kyle Allan, Feb. 5, 2021, to Darcy Avery and Adam Rock.
WEST — A daughter, Claire Louise, Feb. 5, 2021, to Kalyn West.
NAUGHTON — A daughter, Everly Lynn, Feb. 8, 2021, to Kathryn and Emmett Naughton.
WRIGHT — A daughter, Lilliahna Grace, Feb. 8, 2021, to Christine and Bradley Wright.
LaBARGE — A daughter, Gemma Mercy Rae, Feb. 10, 2021, to Tiffany Favreau and Steven LaBarge.
CARTER — A daughter, Maddison Ann, Feb. 11, 2021, to Taylor and Paul Carter.
MENARD — A son, Mile Jeffery, Feb. 12, 2021, to Amanda and Jonathan Menard.
MORICETTE — A son, Samuel Andrew, Feb. 14, 2021, to Chelsey House and James Moricette.
GODDEAU — A son, Dalton Edward, Feb. 15, 2021, to Cassidy and Edward Goddeau.
BUCK — A daughter, Lillian Rose, Feb. 16, 2021, to Stephanie and Ryan Buck.
DESNOYERS — A daughter, Kennedy Addison, Feb. 16, 2021, to Hannah Thompson and Samuel Desnoyers.
DENTON — A daughter, Mariska Sue, Feb. 16, 2021, to Mary Blair and Waite Denton.
CAREY — A son, Jeremiah Daniel, Feb. 17, 2021, to Rebecca and Daniel Carey.
STAFFORD — A daughter, Meghan Kate, Feb. 17, 2021, to Jessica and Michael Stafford.
MAINVILLE — A daughter, Lilah May, Feb. 17, 2021, to Courtney Brown and Hunter Mainville.
CAREY — A son, Kainan David, Feb. 17, 2021, to Brooke and Ryan Carey.
PERRY — A son, Cassius Everett-Lee, Feb. 18, 2021, to Marsha and Randy Perry.
ASHLINE — A daughter, Scarlett Elizabeth, Feb. 19, 2021, to Brianna Bessey and Matthew Ashline.
MORSE — A daughter, Lennyn Roy, Feb. 19, 2021, to Ellyn and Landon Morse.
RESSING — A son, Alexander Penn, Feb. 20, 2021, to Rosanna and Jeremy Ressing.
WELLS — A son, Lucas James, Feb. 20, 2021, to Jalyn Wells.
MCCLELLAND — A son, Garrett Stockton, Feb. 21, 2021, to Haley and Brett McClelland.
SENECAL — A daughter, Lennon Jennifer, Feb. 22, 2021, to Alyssa and Tanner Senecal.
CAMPBELL — A daughter, Madison Leigh, Feb. 22, 2021, to Kimberly and John Campbell.
MALLETTE — A son, Jackson Richard, Feb. 23, 2021, to Nicole and Matthew Mallette.
GAMBINO — A son, Sterling Snyder, Feb. 23, 2021, to Ashley Gambino and Daniel Snyder.
PHILLIPS — A son, Chason Edwin James Jr., Feb. 23, 2021, to Brianna Latour and Chason Edward Phillips.
HOWARD — A daughter, Rosaleen Wynter, Feb. 23, 2021, to Lauren and Douglas Howard.
LEROUX — A daughter, Lily Viola, Feb. 24, 2021, to Danielle Provost and Nicholas Leroux.
CALANDROS — A son, Mark Lee, Feb. 25, 2021, to Jenna and Jordan Calandros.
ADAS — A son, Jaxson Robert, Feb. 26, 2021, to Alisha Adas.
MUNSON — A daughter, Olivia Grace, Feb. 28, 2021, to Erin Edie and Eric Munson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.