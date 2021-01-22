HERRERA — A son, Oliver Wayne, Dec. 1, 2020, to Ryin and Paul Herrera Jr.
ARRUDA — A son, Charles Hagan, Dec. 2, 2020, to Samantha Hogan and Ian Arruda.
LAVALLEY — A son, Liam Steven, Dec. 2, 2020, to Heather and Bryant LaValley.
SMART — A son, Isaiah Andrew, Dec. 6, 2020, to Nicole Burnell and Nathan Smart.
DOWNS — A son, Joel Xavier, Dec. 7, 2020, to Kayla Speer and John Downs.
HARRIS — A daughter, Jenna Elizabeth, Dec. 7, 2020, to Tiffani Lacey and Ryan Harris.
LLAMELO GINES — A son, Kameron Spencer, Dec. 8, 2020, to Emily Morrissey and Michael Llamelo Gines.
HOWARD — A son, Ezekiel Christopher, Dec. 9, 2020, to Heidi and Walther Howard III.
WILSON — A son, Zackary Robert, Dec. 9, 2020, to Kathleen and Jonathan Wilson.
MORRIS — A son, Levi Scott, Dec. 9, 2020, to Olivia and Scott Morris.
OWEN — A daughter, Cara Willow, Dec. 11, 2020, to Rachel Thompson and Robert Owen.
CHRISTIAN — A daughter, Brooklynn Margarett, Dec. 12, 2020, to Macy Helm and Tyler Christian.
THOMPSON — A son, Lucas Michael, Dec. 12, 2020, to Mallory Tourville and Austin Thompson.
SEXTON — A son, Tobias James Rogers, Dec. 13, 2020, to Cierra Davis and Joseph Sexton.
BADGER — A son, Derrick Charles, Dec. 14, 2020, to Shanna Rivers and William Badger.
VASILE — A son, Luca Jace, Dec. 14, 2020, to Cristy Ziemba and John Vasile.
EPPLER — A son, Ezra Reinhardt, Dec. 15, 2020, to Rebecca and Zachary Eppler.
KNEF — A son, Jonah Wilkins, Dec. 15, 2020, to Kiley and Adam Knef.
POWERS — A son, Blake Thomas, Dec. 16, 2020, to Sarah and Shawn Powers.
ARTHUR — A son, Jack Clarence, Dec. 18, 2020, to Bethany and Charles Arthur.
DAPO — A daughter, Savanna Lee, Dec. 20, 2020, to Natalie and Alan Dapo.
REINHEART — A daughter, Khaleesia Gale, Dec. 20, 2020, to Mara Faiivae and Shad Reinheart.
FRAZIER — A son, Logan Joshua, Dec. 22, 2020, to Alyssa Heath.
PARMETER — A daughter, Annabelle Christine, Dec. 22, 2020, to Alyssa and William Parmeter.
STONE — A son, Zackary Lee, Dec. 22, 2020, to Kade Seymour and Taylor Stone.
MANOR — A daughter, Charlotte Castalia-Chevelle, Dec. 25, 2020, to Katherine Marie Manor.
RACE — A son, Jaxson Christopher, Dec. 27, 2020, to Krista Smith and Colbie Race.
BEDARD — A son, Rylan Rene Joseph, Dec. 28, 2020, to Kristen Bedard-Kemp.
LASHWAY — A son, Asher Thomas, Dec. 28, 2020, to Lexie Desrocher and Allen Lashway.
RHODES — A son, Kendrick Richard, Dec. 29, 2020, to Tenasia Secore and Kendrick Rhodes.
STANTON — A daughter, Sophie Rae, Dec. 31, 2020, to Catherine and Nathanael Stanton.
DEMERS — A son, Braxson Gerald, Dec. 31, 2020, to Janel and Devan Demers.
