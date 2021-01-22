HERRERA — A son, Oliver Wayne, Dec. 1, 2020, to Ryin and Paul Herrera Jr. 

ARRUDA — A son, Charles Hagan, Dec. 2, 2020, to Samantha Hogan and Ian Arruda. 

LAVALLEY — A son, Liam Steven, Dec. 2, 2020, to Heather and Bryant LaValley.

SMART — A son, Isaiah Andrew, Dec. 6, 2020, to Nicole Burnell and Nathan Smart.

DOWNS — A son, Joel Xavier, Dec. 7, 2020, to Kayla Speer and John Downs. 

HARRIS — A daughter, Jenna Elizabeth, Dec. 7, 2020, to Tiffani Lacey and Ryan Harris. 

LLAMELO GINES — A son, Kameron Spencer, Dec. 8, 2020, to Emily Morrissey and Michael Llamelo Gines. 

HOWARD — A son, Ezekiel Christopher, Dec. 9, 2020, to Heidi and Walther Howard III.

WILSON — A son, Zackary Robert, Dec. 9, 2020, to Kathleen and Jonathan Wilson.

MORRIS — A son, Levi Scott, Dec. 9, 2020, to Olivia and Scott Morris. 

OWEN — A daughter, Cara Willow, Dec. 11, 2020, to Rachel Thompson and Robert Owen. 

CHRISTIAN — A daughter, Brooklynn Margarett, Dec. 12, 2020, to Macy Helm and Tyler Christian.

THOMPSON — A son, Lucas Michael, Dec. 12, 2020, to Mallory Tourville and Austin Thompson.

SEXTON — A son, Tobias James Rogers, Dec. 13, 2020, to Cierra Davis and Joseph Sexton. 

BADGER — A son, Derrick Charles, Dec. 14, 2020, to Shanna Rivers and William Badger.

VASILE — A son, Luca Jace, Dec. 14, 2020, to Cristy Ziemba and John Vasile.

EPPLER — A son, Ezra Reinhardt, Dec. 15, 2020, to Rebecca and Zachary Eppler. 

KNEF — A son, Jonah Wilkins, Dec. 15, 2020, to Kiley and Adam Knef.

POWERS — A son, Blake Thomas, Dec. 16, 2020, to Sarah and Shawn Powers.

ARTHUR — A son, Jack Clarence, Dec. 18, 2020, to Bethany and Charles Arthur. 

DAPO — A daughter, Savanna Lee, Dec. 20, 2020, to Natalie and Alan Dapo.

REINHEART — A daughter, Khaleesia Gale, Dec. 20, 2020, to Mara Faiivae and Shad Reinheart. 

FRAZIER — A son, Logan Joshua, Dec. 22, 2020, to Alyssa Heath. 

PARMETER — A daughter, Annabelle Christine, Dec. 22, 2020, to Alyssa and William Parmeter. 

STONE — A son, Zackary Lee, Dec. 22, 2020, to Kade Seymour and Taylor Stone.

MANOR — A daughter, Charlotte Castalia-Chevelle, Dec. 25, 2020, to Katherine Marie Manor. 

RACE — A son, Jaxson Christopher, Dec. 27, 2020, to Krista Smith and Colbie Race.  

BEDARD — A son, Rylan Rene Joseph, Dec. 28, 2020, to Kristen Bedard-Kemp.

LASHWAY — A son, Asher Thomas, Dec. 28, 2020, to Lexie Desrocher and Allen Lashway. 

RHODES — A son, Kendrick Richard, Dec. 29, 2020, to Tenasia Secore and Kendrick Rhodes. 

STANTON — A daughter, Sophie Rae, Dec. 31, 2020, to Catherine and Nathanael Stanton.

DEMERS — A son, Braxson Gerald, Dec. 31, 2020, to Janel and Devan Demers. 

 

 

 

 

 

