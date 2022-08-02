When we realize that our budgets are being upset more than usual these days, prices themselves certainly become topics of discussion.
Many producers have taken to various means of enhancing their profit margins. One is by not raising the prices of products but by reducing the size of the products’ packages.
The computer news app Morning Brew referred to the practice recently as “shrinkflation.”
As Morning Brew explained it, shrinkflation is the phenomenon of companies shrinking the package you’re buying. Don’t pay more — get less.
Forty years ago, or so, some sharp-eyed shopper noted that, when browsing for products in stores, you had to have pretty advanced mathematical talent or training to look at prices posted on containers and compute a comparison of competing products.
Is $4.98 for 15 kilograms a better deal than $2.95 for 10 ounces? Or, even if the quantities are calibrated the same, the arithmetic can be daunting.
So the federal government decided to require stores to post prices on their shelves in two ways: actual price and price per unit. With that directive, merchants would have to help customers decide where the best deals were without hauling along a math major or a pocket computer.
It would be up to states to decide how, and actually whether, apparently, to enforce the well conceived edict.
New York adopted the measure, as would be expected, and shoppers have been taking advantage of the feature ever since.
Does every store comply? Is there a size element at work per retailer? Probably. Very few of us know for sure. It’s not a service that comes up in conversation very often, though the service is very much appreciated by many shoppers.
These days, with supply chains interrupted and prices soaring, items like toilet paper, Gatorade and even servings at restaurants are losing mass in waves due to inflation.
According to Morning Brew, “Gatorade ditched 32-ounce bottles for a 28-ounce version. Kleenex shrunk the amount of tissues in a small box from 65 to 60. Folgers downsized from 51-ounce to 43.5-ounce containers.”
We’ve also learned that fast-food outlets are giving fewer of certain offerings for the same price, instead of raising prices to reflect the difficulties the outlets are experiencing. Restaurant costs have risen more than 7 percent in the past year, and that doesn’t even address the shortage of workers and the likelihood of having to pay their help more.
And retail food prices continue to rise. The Department of Agriculture is warning of increases of 5% to 6% bumps this year.
So, whether the price insertions of store shelves will reflect it or not, be prepared to keep attuned to how much you’re getting for how much money.
You might be looking just at prices and feeling some comfort that they haven’t jumped as much as you’ve been hearing. But the packages may be slightly — maybe undetectably — smaller.
Of course, that may allow you to fit more into your grocery bags. Maybe it isn’t all as dour as it seems after all.
