Dear style & substance,
I have been a local girl my whole life but am still interested in meeting new people and hearing about where they are from. I had an odd thing happen before the pandemic that I just can’t seem to shake off. I asked a visiting woman, who was kind of impressed with herself, where she was from and she said, ‘I am a global citizen’. What is your interpretation?
It sounds like you may have felt not only surprised but a little put out by that response. We are so accustomed to someone being from Beekmantown or Peru, Boston or Albany. This unexpected response brought on questions and uncertainty, perhaps even jealousy.
This has struck a chord of displeasure with you; was she possibly displaying a note of superiority? Did she flaunt a sense of cosmopolitan flare or simply put, personal benefit or motivation, was she seeming to be exclusive? Maybe that could have been the underlying intention. Or perhaps she has lived so many places, she doesn’t consider anyplace significant enough to call it her hometown.
As the view is always better from the high road, why not explore the best interpretation?
When someone’s response provokes such strong emotion, rather than react to it, you can take an alternate route of curiosity. How did that answer affect me? What did it mean to her when she responded that way? Some investigative paths to explore; What does it mean to be a global citizen? Am I a global citizen? Exploring your reaction and reaching into a deeper understanding actually embraces the definition of this universal membership.
According to Oxfam, a global citizen “is someone who is aware of and understands the wider world – and their place in it. They take an active role in their community and work with others to make our planet more peaceful, sustainable and fairer.”
Global citizenship, in essence, is expansive and kind: it is meant to be inclusive and accessible. Global citizenship transcends geography. Surely, a person is born someplace specific, but that is not the only defining characteristic. This means thinking and acting more broadly beyond the borders of language, race, religion, environment and politics, and endorsing empathy, diversity, and social justice. This is the true human connection we ultimately seek with others.
Although the global citizen you met may not have given off a vibe of embracing the Oxfam definition, she may have been seeking an elusive place of peace. When we adopt the attitude of expansiveness, we do not need to live in an either/or world, we can find a place of mutual respect. Our world at this time, and throughout history, has swung from expansion to isolation and back. Extremism by it’s very definition leads to exclusion.
Do a little bit of good where you are. It’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world. ~Desmond Tutu
With our own self-talk and personal action we can begin to change; from otherness to togetherness, from not my problem to small contributions for positive change, from what is best for me to your success is my success. Community mindedness, when applied with care and altruism, can easily grow beyond local borders. Although we are each small in this big world, we can apply big membership to small membership. We can live peacefully and supportively with our immediate family, build people up rather than tear them down. We can ask questions before giving answers, welcome newcomers and be open to diverse friendships. Try saying how can I help before quietly criticizing someone’s efforts. Engage in and support the creativity and innovation of inclusive economic development, art and music; positive activities that express intellect, passion and connectedness.
We do applaud North Country proud and the comradery and community that we have all contributed to here in our area. By thinking globally we do not give this up for something grander, we simply expand our capacity to care and tend to the world’s future. We can know and value our own culture right along with learning and giving beyond our own natural borders.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
