It’s that time of year when we look forward to vacations, time off, relaxation and gatherings with family and friends. Obviously this year we are asked to keep our gatherings small, or not at all. We anticipate awkward and glitchy Zoom conversations. We’ll talk about the fun times of the past and the good times ahead as we make the most out of the end of the toughest of years. For me, just missing the Tip-Off Basketball Tournaments is reminder enough of what COVID-19 has taken away from so many.
We know COVID-19 can take away so much more if we are not careful this holiday season, but the one thing COVID can’t take away is the spirit of giving thanks. As the proud Superintendent of the Beekmantown Central School District, I see a lot to be thankful for.
I am thankful for hundreds and hundreds of students and staff ages 3 to 63 who can follow public health rules better than most.
I am thankful for essential workers known as teachers, administration and staff members on the front lines of this disease who come to work each and every day, follow the rules and give our students kindness and great instruction.
I am thankful for bus drivers and mechanics who are responsible for the pick up and delivery of students, books, computers, food, internet hot spots, smiles, waves, safety and love to and from schools for our families.
I am thankful for coaches, teams and even referees!
I am thankful for parents who support us and know everyone is trying their best every day.
I am thankful for administrators who make countless decisions each day for those who want nothing more than to be learning the BCSD way.
I am thankful for the office staff who support everyone by doing everything.
I am thankful for the passionate cafeteria crew who feeds our community. They’ve cooked, bagged, frozen, labeled and delivered hundreds of thousands of meals to our community and asked for little in return.
I am thankful that you can see a smile in someone’s eyes and that little shoes still light up.
I am thankful for teachers, aides, counselors, psychologists, librarians, monitors and school security officers all who build equally strong remote or in person connections with students while taking them on the wonderful journey of learning.
I am thankful for our custodial and buildings and grounds staff who understand how important it is to be here, disinfect, clean, wipe down, find and move desks and then repeat it all over again.
I am thankful to the aides and monitors who do all the big things and little things to keep kids learning and teachers teaching.
I am thankful for school nurses who have the thankless job of keeping us all safe and healthy, even if it means they say you’ll be learning remotely today.
I am thankful for substitute teachers willing to come into our environment; without them, in person instruction would not be possible.
I am thankful for the back office staff who keeps smiling, joking and plugging away at keeping the BCSD ship sailing.
And yes, I am thankful for remote instruction delivered in highly effective ways that keeps our students educationally on track.
Most importantly, I am thankful for the BCSD family for coming together once again to exceed expectations to provide a safe environment for everyone during this exceptional time. Together we are making it work each day which most certainly is making a difference.
In closing, I am thankful for a potential Christmas vaccine which will bring us closer to normal soon and until then I am thankful that COVID-19 cannot take away our spirit of thankfulness. Be safe and know that we are thankful for all that you have given.
— Daniel Mannix is superintendent of schools for the Beekmantown Central School District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.