It’s crazy times but we all are carrying on to the best of our ability. Although the staff of Cornell Cooperative Extension is currently working from home, we are looking forward to the future. We have lots to do what with gardening season beginning, tick season beginning, and did you know recruitment for Master Gardener Volunteers is beginning?
Every three years we train more Master Gardener Volunteers to join our ranks. We look for people who are avid gardeners and who like to volunteer to teach others the skills they have learned.
Every question we answer, advice we give, or workshop we put on is research-based information. We identify insects, weeds, diseases or anything that grows, blows, crawls or flies into your landscape.
Because information changes so rapidly we strive to keep up to date on the latest and greatest, or in the case of invasive species, the bad and sad.
Our group is fantastic. We are varied ages, genders, and personalities but the one thing that doesn’t vary is our love of gardening, learning, and working with the residents of Clinton County or Essex County.
We work with pre-school age children to senior citizens. We help to create gardens that can be taken care of by the groups recipients. Thanks to the generous folks at the Chapel Hill Foundation, there is no charge for these programs.
If you think this program may be for you, send me an email and I will get information to you. There is an application and interview process and, as are all of our volunteers, a simple, confidential background check is performed by one of the staff.
We train together with the Master Gardener Volunteers of Essex County. Training begins in September and is held on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ten weeks. Some of the training will be held via webinar or Zoom, and some via meetings in our Plattsburgh office.
There is a $225 fee for the training to cover the supplies and materials we provide you. Both Essex and Clinton County offer scholarships or discounted pricing so money should not deter you from moving forward. All information we have about you is always confidential.
Jolene Wallace is the consumer horticulture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Clinton County. Contact her at 561-7450 or jmw442@cornell.edu.
