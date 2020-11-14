Dear style & substance,
During the last few months I have been taking care of so many people in my life and in my community. I am tired. Complaining is not my style so I have been keeping in and holding on to my frustrations and upset. Helping people has always been a part of my life, now I feel that helping people is all I do. I am not even sure of my question; I only know I need to do something differently than what I am now doing.
The pandemic has left many people depleted and in need, you included. The national political race has heaped on concerns and frustrations for all sides. While you may not be in need of the basics like many people, your reserves are low and you need time and space to reenergize your body, mind, and spirit.
You clearly are compassionate and empathetic, but self-preservation has recently taken the back seat. Empathy is a finite resource, so replenishing your empathy bank through self-care and implementing some empowering techniques for those you care for can be a path forward. The people on the receiving end of your generosity may be in such great need that they cannot see your needs or compassion fatigue.
As much as you would like acknowledgement, that may only be possible as they emerge from their troubles and are able to reflect and be thankful for your help. If they are conditioned to call on you as their first line of defense, they are lacking in trouble shooting and coming up with solutions on their own. You have been paying it forward and now need some action on their part and love in return.
Setting your guilt aside in adopting a healthier perspective; consider the Hierarchy of Suffering. When you or others are affected by bad situations, there should be no ranking of how bad it is for either person. When you experience general symptoms of distress, begin to give yourself permission to feel what you do, regardless of the devastation and hurt you see in your friends and your community. You may consider this selfish, but it will help you to position your needs into creating the balanced equation you are seeking.
As you step back, take time to reflect on the basics; the who, what, where, when, and why of your situation. These classic questions helped us write our 4th Grade essays and never really went out of style. Finish up your reflections with how; how do you NOW manage scheduling your time and resources?
Who are the people you help? Do any of these people reciprocate your kindness? We can easily slip into subtle resentments when we expect something in return for our efforts and get very little. Or, do you give without expectation? Are there unspoken strings attached to your generosity?
What is the real motivator for helping others? Do you have a giving nature or has the role of leader and problem solver fallen to you because of your competence? Do you need to be in charge or can you gracefully let go of some of the reins?
Where do you expend most of your energy? Are there specific people in your life that need more from you than you can realistically give? Just as we eat healthy food to function at our best, we also need to rest our bodies and minds.
When do you feel your best? When do you feel at your lowest energy point in the day? Both of these times can be readjusted to offer a balance between productivity and rest. When do you offer help? Can it wait until a time that is most convenient for you?
Why help others? Are we our brother’s keepers? The origin of this term in the bible was rather cynical. Today it is interpreted as bearing each other’s burdens and acting in love. Regularly assessing and reorienting your moral compass’s ‘keeping’ is the how you best live out a healthier personal philosophy.
How do you care for others in word and action but also empower them to help themselves?
A famous quote by Rumi, “What you seek is also seeking you”, may enlighten you as to why you are helping to the point of exhaustion. You listened to your inner voice in asking this question, now pause and listen more in analyzing your answers. Stepping back and letting people do some of their own helping is how you will maintain your compassion and willingness to continue to serve others.
Saying no to some things gives you the energy to say yes to what is most important. You have been giving your all and the solution is certainly not to give nothing. It lies somewhere in between your caring for others while ultimately caring for yourself.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
