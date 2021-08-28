August book reviews: ‘Trace of Evil’ offers eerie, spell-binding thriller

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beginning this year, P-R book columnist Thomas Grant Bruso is introducing a five-star rating system to give an “at-a-glance” take on each book.
The ratings are as follows:
1 star = a snoozer.
2 stars = lukewarm.
3 stars = Likable.
4 stars = Excellent.
5 stars = A triumph.
“Trace of Evil” ★ ★ ★ ★
In the first of a new, riveting series, Alice Blanchard delivers a well-paced and deliciously disturbing thriller with “Trace of Evil.”
Rookie detective Natalie Lockhart investigates the startling, brutal murder of Daisy Buckner, a school teacher who was adored by many in the small upstate New York town of Burning Lake.
The book opens with Natalie having been tasked with finding nine transients gone missing over the years. Struggling with the scars of her deceased sister’s unsolved murder, Natalie sets out to find what happened to those missing cold cases while also trying to work another investigation as chaos erupts from the town’s mysterious past.
Blanchard imbues a foreboding presence throughout the tight-knit community of fleshed-out characters, all harboring secrets. Issues of witchcraft play heavily into the plot, which only adds textured richness to an already disarming mystery.
“Traces of Evil” is an evocative, wicked, and spellbinding cat-and-mouse game. This hard-to-put-down thriller promises surprises, scares, and solitary satisfaction.
“The Damage” ★ ★ ★ ★
A one-night stand turns into a nightmare for the protagonist in Caitlin Wahrer’s impressive debut, “The Damage.”
A propulsive, edgy evening of lust finds Nick in a hotbed of danger and violence when he is assaulted by a male stranger after a spur-of-the-moment meeting at a local bar. What begins as a fun and flirtatious evening of small talk between the two men quickly escalates into a whirlwind of confusion.
Nick wakes up in a motel room, sexually assaulted. Embarrassed, injured, and angry, he must confront and deal with the difficult question: “How do I tell my family?”
Moments leading up to Nick’s court date are blurry and confounded in a deftly plotted story, filled with sentimental characters, told in various points of view, all of it unabashedly realistic and terrifyingly captivating as the story unfolds.
A media circus develops in the small Maine town, pitting families and neighbors against each other. But as the testimony untangles out in a public forum, the truth about what really happened that night shines a light on the victim and perpetrator, changing the trajectory and dynamics of a family that people thought they knew. Wahrer holds a mirror up to our own lives and asks the inevitable question: What would you do?
“The Damage” is a book about redemption, family, and the love that binds people together and splits them apart—an important, outstanding debut thriller not to be missed.
“The Drowned Boy” ★ ★ ★ ★
Karin Fossum’s “The Drowned Boy” is bolstered by a fascinating tale that leads readers down a rabbit hole of hard truths about the dark side of humanity.
The body of sixteen-month-old Tommy is discovered in a pond by his house in the novel’s opening scene, and Inspector Konrad Sejer and his partner Jacob Skarre work with minimal clues to try to understand what happened.
According to the mother’s statement, the child’s parents, Carmen and Nicolai, were home at the time. She left Tommy alone in the living room, playing with his toys while she toiled away in the other room. Nicolai was in the basement working and repairing his motorcycles.
Konrad and Skarre find the distressed mother’s statements logical, that her son wandered out the front door to the pond and drowned. She said Tommy has strayed before, telling the police officers her side of the story during a multiple-interview interrogation.
As Konrad meets and interviews family members and friends of the deceased’s parents, the inspector learns that something Carmen acknowledged in her initial statement does not ring true with him now. The jarring realization changes the direction of the novel’s outcome, and readers will be shocked.
Fossum’s subtle narrative is powerful in its succinct storytelling. Through good old-fashioned detective work, “The Drowned Boy” is a triumphant, sharp-witted puzzler.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso
