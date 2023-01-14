Dear Style & Substance,
The holiday season is usually a time when I think about the past year and set goals for the year ahead. I overheard an interesting response to a typical question when I was at a holiday gathering – “so how are you, what have you been doing?” The listener responded with a few thoughts and ended with “You know, just living my best life”. Her response really got me thinking about the idea of living your best life – what does that mean? How do you truly know you are living your best life?
For us, their response using ‘MY’ best life leans toward an interpretation that they are creating their own success as opposed to a societal or cultural expectation. Often, we measure ourselves on an invisible scale of shoulds and woulds that meet the expectations of others rather than what we truly want or value. It may also suggest that ‘my life is great for me’, perhaps not for others, no judgement please.
Trying to achieve the goals others set for us can leave us empty and unhappy. Not achieving those goals may leave others disappointed and concerned. In declaring ‘I am living my best life’ or something along those lines, we are letting others know that we are seeking and finding our true north, our unique way of experiencing life. Truly living a best life requires one to be a person of conviction, to live with openness and integrity – to not shy away from your path. Carl Rogers, mid 20th century psychologist, once said, “What I am is good enough, if I would only be it openly.”
As secondhand observers, we might interpret the comment as purely a joke, a masking remark that things aren’t going as planned or a declaration of great success, of being larger than life itself. You may not use the line, but it could be a spark to explore what a fulfilled and intentional life might look like for you.
Continuing with the thoughts of Carl Rogers; “The good life is a process, not a state of being, it is a direction, not a destination.”
A BEST life does not mean we are free of responsibility, but it is taking responsibility in a way that works uniquely for you. We would call it a quest for your ideal self; which can range from letting go of the past and giving and receiving kindness; to appreciating what you have and choosing less over more; to seeking and seizing new opportunities and realizing you are enough.
Be in the present with a first step of taking stock: define the things that you need, that are foundational to your well-being, hopefully with a byproduct of happiness. This uninterrupted time should intentionally set aside your worry about the future. This should be an exercise in self-reflection – not self-loathing or self-doubt. Realistically create a list of what you do well, what you love to do, and the relationships you value. Then create a second list of what is not necessarily working in your life and decide how you might make changes or decide to let go of those people and things that are not working well for you.
This exercise is one of balance – so often in life we associate contentment with stagnation or even boredom, when it should be considered as a state of ease. Much like stress, true growth and happiness lies in the in between. We need eustress (good stress) to push us to grow, change, and challenge ourselves. Ongoing distress (bad stress) offers us warning signs that we are beyond the healthy limits we have set or need to reset for ourselves. Finding the balance between contentment and extending ourselves can shed light on what to embrace and what creates dissatisfaction to let go.
“You rarely have time for everything you want in this life, so you need to make choices. And hopefully your choices can come from a deep sense of who you are.” ~Mr. Rogers (Fred)
The Tree of Life provides a breathtaking visual. The roots dig deep and spread into the earth, thereby accepting nourishment and anchoring in a strong foundation. The trunk supports all of our interests and the branches reach up into the sky, accepting energy to seek and grow from the sun and moon. It also reminds us that what we ‘see’ in someone isn’t a full indicator of the all the strength they may be building upon.
Is gratitude, like contentment, underrated? Having gratitude, the bright green leaves on this tree, will lead you to the growth, connections, and appreciation for your life as it is right now. Loving the details of each day, each moment, can also ground you in your purpose and fulfillment…YOUR best life.
As Robin Williams directed in Dead Poets Society, “Carpe Diem, seize the day. Make your lives extraordinary.”
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.