Dear style & substance,
Twice this week I have heard someone say, ‘use your words’. One instance was with a young child and the other was between two adults. The interaction with the child was to encourage her to express her emotions clearly. The other situation felt very different – the adult situation was superficially funny but definitely dripped with sarcasm. Both got me thinking about the power of language and how we use ‘our words’. How can we encourage ourselves and others to use words to communicate without the underlying negativity?
Although it wouldn’t be our go to phrase, evoking children to express themselves freely and clearly is a patient and rewarding exercise. Taking time and presence to listen and understand gives children great freedom and respect, gifts that build their future relationships in intelligence, tolerance and ease.
‘Speak kindly to your children, as if they are the wisest, kindest, most beautiful and magical human beings on earth, for what they believe is what they will become.’
~Brooke Hampton
Perhaps we can we use this same idea with fully formed adults. Your other reaction to use your words (and we will add ‘Ya think?’) as a sarcastic comment is spot on and fraught with emotion. We feel that sarcasm, of this sort, has no place in healthy relationships. That being said; our interpretation is two-fold. First, asking another to ‘use your words’ has some value, but using a different expression would more likely open the door to better communication. An alternate phrase, ‘consider the words you are choosing and the effect that they are having’, when used in situations of intense emotion, can diffuse the intensity and set the stage for more thoughtful communication and resolution.
Author Pam Proctor notes that, ‘It began to dawn on me that sarcasm isn’t clever, it isn’t interesting and it certainly isn’t funny. Sarcasm is simply a way of masking your own personality problems behind crude comments.’
Sarcasm, bitterness, contempt, cynicism (none of these connote positivity) cannot be substituted for humor if everyone is not on board. It can be demeaning, leading to misunderstandings and confused feelings. A little teasing adds some lightness, and can be fun, but requires sensitivity to how it is offered and received. Self-deprecating sarcastic remarks can be funny as they are directed at oneself and usually shed some humor on a tough situation.
Instead of articulating emotion, we often act/speak first and deal with the fallout later. This most likely means that our frustration or anger has gotten the best of us, impulsively behaving without thinking. The power of emotion can quickly steamroll over reason and respect, so it is important to pause long enough for reason to reenter the picture.
When emotions run high, take time to perform a version of ‘stop, drop and roll’ in order to ultimately communicate fairly and with any luck some grace and truth. HOW, when we are in the heat, do we do this? Catch yourself before you lose control and if possible, speak of the emotion you are feeling. ‘I’m pretty frustrated right now.’ Or ‘I can feel myself about to boil over.’ thus expressing a hiss of air that doesn’t become a snarl. Breathe, think, take a minute, express that you need a little time to do so. You are taking responsibility and letting others regain their composure as well.
In addition to most sarcasm, unnecessarily swearing or yelling are equally demeaning to the listener as well as the speaker. Almost always, swearing and yelling are unwarranted. No real good comes from this type of interaction. We may feel better in the very short term; however, after emotion subsides, we often feel much worse. This may be a time when someone says something to the effect of ‘use your words’, as they are trying to head off the anticipated train wreck.
The only way to expect people to ‘use their words’ is to demonstrate your commitment to responsible and respectful communication yourself. This takes consistency of message and a good deal of emotional stamina, especially when repairing a relationship that has had sarcasm or lack of healthy communication as the foundation. We believe that the most important act of encouraging others to use their words is to use our ears – listening actively and empathetically sets the tone for civility. When we sincerely listen to one another, we are present and receptive rather than closed off and argumentative.
L.J. Isham writes, ‘Listening is an attitude of the heart, a genuine desire to be with another which both attracts and heals.’ We do not need to agree with somebody to be an effective listener – we can engage with respectful disagreement – and create a place where differing opinions can coexist.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
