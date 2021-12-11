Dear style & substance,
The holidays are great, but I start at Thanksgiving and eat and drink until the new year. I end up feeling bad instead of in the holiday spirit. Do you have some comments on how to get a hold of this?
You are speaking of overindulgence. We all have this tendency and when we take some time for introspection, can associate our own personal emotional, physical and spiritual characteristics with the why’s and how we overindulge.
Overeating, overdrinking, overspending, oversleeping or overworking can seemingly happen out of nowhere. By cultivating a focused and thoughtful wish to change, recalibrate, rejig and bring balance you will be able to rekindle your holiday spirit and find the joy in celebrating.
“Overindulgence in anything eventually enslaves.” ~Susan Hunt
While socially overdoing it, we usually feel excited, plugged in, and a sense of belonging but once the spell is broken, the emotional aftermath of overindulgence can be guilt, shame, and a strong yearning to change. In contrast, deprivation is usually associated with sadness, isolation, diminishment, and insignificance. In between, the sweet spot of moderation brings ease, stability, contentment, and a feeling of good enough.
You’ve stepped onto a path to turn from avoidance to engagement in resolving this problem. Believe that you can find extravagance and satisfaction in the simplicity of balance.
Take a peek
Ask simple, quiet, personal questions. When, with whom, what am I overdoing? If you are overindulging to avoid other responsibilities, what is being ignored? Too much takes away time and creates spots of too little with activities and people you may not wish to overlook. Moderation opens up time and energy for the many facets of your life that have been left unattended.
Take some action
The definition of moderation is “the process of eliminating or lessening extremes.” Could an orientation and subtle movement toward moderation begin with a day of balance? Through realistic planning, choose the events that make sense and spark some holiday joy. This could mean that all activities are possible, in moderation. Putting some regulation or guard rails in place so you have time for many things rather than overindulging in a few can lead to fulfillment rather than exhaustion. Contentment could be the greatest gift you give yourself in this process.
By accomplishing a little more in the neglected areas of your holiday routine you can minimize or avoid extreme situations where overindulging can take place. You become responsible for your happiness and therefore are more accountable and giving to your friends and family during the season of rejoicing.
Take the temperature of how this feels
Take a page from yoga. Yoga is the Sanskrit word for union, which refers to the union of our body and mind. It is considered a ‘practice’, always changing and expressing a little differently each time; the work is never ending. Just as our lives are busy, we shuffle the important cards around each day by planning ahead and putting some of the more difficult pieces in the forefront and filling the joyful ones in and around the others.
Review and keep what is working, discard what is not working, and be in the season with a clear sense of what matters most – finding and sharing your joy in the season of light.
“As we get past our superficial material wants and instant gratification,
We connect to a deeper part of ourselves, as well as to others, and the universe.” ~Judith Wright
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.