Dear style & substance,
Religion has always been at the center of my life. My adult children do not practice the faith they were brought up in but say they are spiritual people. I want to understand them, but I struggle with what this all means. What are your thoughts on spirituality vs. religion?
These topics: religion, faith and spirituality, are very personal and worthy of deep conversation and reflection. We see them as complimenting and supporting each other rather than a competition. The meaning of religion to one generation could be very similar to the spirituality of the next. Since emotions can run high and there can easily be disagreements or miscommunications when discussing these very personal choices, as always, we recommend asking and listening first, speaking second. Our comments are written to encourage thought, insight and sharing.
We see these three: religion, faith and spirituality as having pure and divine beginnings, but left to mankind and misguided power, each can be misconstrued and used in ways that exclude the divine and promote self-righteousness. We offer a way to find meaning and connection between the three.
Spirituality comes from the Latin word spirare meaning breath – the very essence and energy that makes us human and alive. We are all spiritual beings regardless of having a formal religious upbringing or practice. Why do people meditate, go to church, do yoga? To tap into something more, greater than themselves. Spirituality is the lifelong quest for purpose and meaning, of reaching toward something greater than our earthly selves.
Faith is confidence in what we hope for, a belief in the unseen and inexplicable. For some, faith is the manifestation of spirituality. If faith is visualized as a path or direction, it is easier to see that many practices go in the similar directions, intersect, and share common beliefs and rituals.
Faith begins with a seed that we WANT to grow through seeking, exploring, and listening to others. It is an open invitation to connect with the divine and with people who are also seeking. Faith is optimistic and deep knowledge that there is good in the world and there are people here to carry out this good. Faith results in hope; knowing that there will be peaks and valleys in life, it is the belief that we will persevere and find peace.
Religion should be considered your beginner’s course. We can be raised in a church or faith, but it takes our own interpretation and growth to become uniquely spiritual. All religions have commonalties to celebrate life through sacred rituals and practices. The rituals of each faith tradition are rooted in the natural cycles of seasons and stages of life. We celebrate baptism, baby blessings, reconciliation, communion, marriage, and death. Earth symbols of water, fire and stone/rock are foundational elements.
A formal religious practice can give us comfort, security, and familiarity, but can also be rigid and structured to the point of creating guilt and being used out of context to instill fear to shame and diminish. Throughout history, religion has been a source of connection and community as well as a divisive institution. Believers are ‘the church’, the manifestation of the Divine.
This may be a good time to reflect on WHY you practice your religion and formulate a succinct statement about your beliefs. They may have changed over time, which may lead to a connection with your adult children by recognizing that you are an evolving spiritual being. In releasing your ideas of how and what your children should believe, they will sense what this is all about; your deep love for them and their own personal spiritual experience, unlike anyone else’s. God is found in the love we experience in our daily lives and how we express this love to those around us.
If we seek a better way, we should want it for all people. Starting or restarting a spiritual journey can be done by acknowledging and engaging in the commonalities of acceptance, inclusiveness, non-judgement, grace, and mercy. Open the eyes of your heart to listen and spend time in silence to allow inspiration and transformation to take place. In the purest sense, having faith, spirituality or religion means that we accept our imperfections, are accountable for our words and actions, and are committed to continuing on a path of peace and understanding. Only with the help of the Divine, we become better than our best selves.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
